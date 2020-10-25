It's not too late to do some fall planting

The end of October means there still is time to get in some great fall planting if you hurry.

Groundcovers such as pachysandra and vinca can be added to shaded areas where you no longer want to struggle to grow lawn. Evergreens can be transplanted or added to the landscape and bare spots in the lawn can be improved by scratching the soil and overseeding with a Northwest seed mix.

This also is a great time to mulch around trees, shrubs and perennials giving a more generous mulch of 4 to 6 inches on top of the roots of tender plants such as hardy fuchsias, canna lilies and calla lilies. Be sure to trim and edge the lawn after removing fallen leaves as there are no guarantees of mild days once November arrives.

While you prepare for winter storms, be sure to flush drip irrigation systems one more time before storing the above ground lines and emitters indoors. Move houseplants and tender succulents such as Echiverias indoors and don’t forget Halloween. Pumpkins on the porch are your reminder to harvest and store winter squash and pumpkins in a cool, dry spot for the winter.