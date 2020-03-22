Invest in dwarf and compact plants to add to garden

Toward the end of March is time to add new perennials, ground covers, trees and shrubs to your landscape. Celebrate the improvements in plant breeding by investing in dwarf and compact lilacs that bloom twice a year (Bloomerang reblooming lilac) Heroic and heavenly hydrangeas that will flower every year despite a cold winter (The Invincibelle series of hydrangeas) and new evergreen hedging plants that are narrow and space saving (North Pole arborvitae). To see images and care and where to buy these and other improved plant varieties you can visit the Proven Winners 2020 web site.

Here are some of the newer problem solving plants to perk up your landscape for years to come:

Low hedge and edging plants

A bit of structure goes a long way to defining a space. Use a row or outline of edging plants to outline a space or contain a flower bed.

For sun and drought resistant: Sunjoy Gold Pillar barberry (Berberis thunberggi). An upright shrub with bright golden foliage and orange fall color this drought resistant. This barberry is compact and can be kept at under two feet tall. Use it to line a driveway that gets hot in the summer or under windows where the thorns will help keep prowlers away. Deer resistant.