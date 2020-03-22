Invest in dwarf and compact plants to add to garden

Toward the end of March is time to add new perennials, ground covers, trees and shrubs to your landscape. Celebrate the improvements in plant breeding by investing in dwarf and compact lilacs that bloom twice a year (Bloomerang reblooming lilac) Heroic and heavenly hydrangeas that will flower every year despite a cold winter (The Invincibelle series of hydrangeas) and new evergreen hedging plants that are narrow and space saving (North Pole arborvitae). To see images and care and where to buy these and other improved plant varieties you can visit the Proven Winners 2020 web site.
Here are some of the newer problem solving plants to perk up your landscape for years to come:
Low hedge and edging plants
A bit of structure goes a long way to defining a space. Use a row or outline of edging plants to outline a space or contain a flower bed.
- For sun and drought resistant: Sunjoy Gold Pillar barberry (Berberis thunberggi). An upright shrub with bright golden foliage and orange fall color this drought resistant. This barberry is compact and can be kept at under two feet tall. Use it to line a driveway that gets hot in the summer or under windows where the thorns will help keep prowlers away. Deer resistant.
Boxwood North Star (Buxus macrophylla). If you like structure and evergreen foliage but don’t want to be pruning every year than this very deer resistant boxwood should be your first choice. It grows naturally with a rounded globe shape that makes it perfect for formal front yards or for defining areas in a large back yard.
Taller Hedge Shrubs
- Sun: Western Arborvitae Spring Grove (Thuja plicata). The improvement over the old arborvitae is that this variety is faster growing to form a 12 foot screen with glossy, bold evergreen foliage and is said to be more deer resistant than the arborvitae that the deer in our area so love to eat. Give this shrub lots of room spacing the young shrubs at least 5 feet apart and they will grow into a solid hedge. Each plant maintains a pointed or more conical shape so it has a more natural look than a row of clipped arborvitae.
- Shade: Yew Stonehenge (Taxus media). The best evergreen hedge for deep shade this yew forms a column of green only one foot wide so you can use it in narrow side yards or to screen that heat pump on the side of the house. Yews are also naturally deer resistant but be warned they are toxic to livestock.
- Specimen tree: Pagoda Dogwood Golden Shadows (Cornus alternifolia). A real show stopper in the shaded garden this is a dogwood to grow for its elegant layered shape and spectacular cream and yellow foliage. The small flowers are an added bonus.
A beautiful plant marriage: Add the upright form of False Cypress Soft Serve Gold on either side of the layered look of the pagoda dogwood tree and you’ll be framing the layered form with an accent of upright foliage. False Cypress or Chamaecyparis is pest and disease resistant in our area and this new variety with golden foliage adds winter color on dark days.