Here are 10 watering tips for thirsty plants

5. Don’t scald your plants with hot water from the hose. A hose sitting in the sunshine can heat up the water to a damaging temperature. Keep a watering can nearby and let the hose empty the hot water into a container before directing the water onto your plants. Then you can use the watering can contents once the water cools.

6. Water deep and water less often to train the roots. Vegetables, lawns, trees and shrubs all have roots that will grow toward moisture. By watering slowly so that the water can penetrate to a foot or more, the roots of your plants will grow deeper as they follow the moisture. This creates more independent plants with deep roots that will need less water. Running your sprinkler once or twice a week for an hour is much better than watering every day for 15 minutes. All soils are different and weather influences how much water plants need. You will need to dig into your soil to see how far your sprinkler or hand watering penetrates the soil.

7. Not all wilting plants need water. Some plants like hydrangeas will wilt on hot days even if there is plenty of moisture in the soil. If your droopy hydrangea perks up in the evening, it may not need more water. Too much water or poor drainage, especially in containers, can cause root rot which causes plants to wilt. Feel the soil before watering a constantly wilted plant. It could be wilting from too much water.