Green screens and living walls growing in popularity

Q: When should boxwood and other hedges be pruned?

Pratt: Prune in late spring or early summer. Avoid pruning in late summer or fall. (Pruning too early means new growth can be damaged by frost and pruning in late summer of fall can encourage new growth that will be damaged in winter.)

Q: What about the dreaded Boxwood Blight?

Pratt: Boxwood Blight is a big concern on the East Coast where the weather is more humid (Boxwood Blight has also killed centuries old boxwood hedges throughout England) and we are seeing some signs of this fungal infection in the Pacific Northwest. Here are the keys to preventing Boxwood Blight and any other fungal infection on your hedges:

1. Dispose of trimmings in the trash not in the compost pile if you see any brown or yellowing foliage that could indicate blight.

2. Mulch around the base of shrubs to cover any leaf debris that falls after pruning and after you collect as many of the pruning crumbs as you can. Covering the old leaf litter with fresh mulch helps to prevent the spread of fungal spores.

3. Water with drip irrigation rather than overhead watering. Keeping water off the foliage of any hedge will help to discourage disease.