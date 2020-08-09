Got mulch? Here's a Q&A on what it is and how to use it

It is the second week of August and vegetable gardeners should continue to harvest tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini to keep the produce coming. Remove the faded blooms on roses and other perennials to encourage more flowers and fertilize annuals and plants in containers as they use up nutrients.
August is the month when the rewards of a good mulch are being reaped. If you took the time to cover your soil with a mulch earlier in the year then your summer garden will need less weeding and watering this month. You can mulch anytime of the year, so if you want to cut back on future maintenance, here are answers to questions about mulching.
Q. What is a mulch?
A. A mulch is a covering for bare soil. Imagine frosting on top of a cake. In our area bark chips are the most common mulch and is most often used around trees and shrubs to keep down weeds and conserve moisture. Gravel and stones, sawdust, compost, chopped leaves, straw and composted dairy manures are other examples of mulching materials.
Q. How deep do you need to spread a mulch?
A. Depending on the material used, you’ll want to spread a weed blocking mulch such as wood chips, bark or dairy manure 2 to 4 inches deep. Do not pile any mulch up around the trunks of trees or shrubs. Trunks can rot with mulch touching the bark. Use a thinner layer of mulch about an inch deep next to the stem of plants then feather the amount deeper as you work your way away from the plant trunk or stem.
Tip: Use a layer of newspapers (5 to 7 pages thick) right on top of small weeds, then pile the mulch on top of the newspaper. With no sunlight, the weeds will die and both the dead weeds and the decaying newspaper will return organic matter to the soil.
Q. What is a good mulch for organic edible gardens?
A. Composted dairy manure from an organic dairy farm (sold as “Super Doo” in our area from HyGrass farms) is a safe, weed-free mulch that will improve your soil as it blocks weeds. You can purchase Super Doo in bulk from the dairy or in bags from local nurseries. You can also have composted dairy manure delivered in large loads.
Q. Why is dairy manure better than steer or horse manure?
A. Cows have more stomachs than horses so they break down weed seeds. Also, horses are often wormed and the deworming medication goes right into their manure. (Worms may be bad for horses, but are good for the soil.) Steer manure from feed lots can have traces of the many antibiotics and hormones given to beef cattle. Local, composted dairy manure from an organic farm is the safe choice to use on all edible gardens.
Q. Can dairy manure be used on lawns?
A. Yes, composted dairy manure is weed free and acts as an organic lawn food when spread directly on top of a lawn. You also can make and use your own compost to spread as a feeding mulch on top of lawns. You will need to screen your own compost to remove large lumps before applying it to the lawn.
Q. What is the best mulch for blocking weeds in a shrub area?
A. Bark or wood chips block weeds the best. The more course or chunky the mulch and the deeper you apply it, the fewer weeds you will have. Remember to layer newspaper on top of the small weeds and place the mulch on top of newspaper for superior weed control.
Q. What about landscape fabric or plastic under bark?
A. Just say no to landscape fabric or plastic barriers. These products block air and water and can actually encourage certain weeds.
Got gardening questions? Need help? Marianne Binetti answers questions on the free site www.plantersplace.com if you click on Ask the Expert. You can also visit YouTube to watch Binetti garden. videos.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!