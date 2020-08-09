Got mulch? Here's a Q&A on what it is and how to use it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is the second week of August and vegetable gardeners should continue to harvest tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini to keep the produce coming. Remove the faded blooms on roses and other perennials to encourage more flowers and fertilize annuals and plants in containers as they use up nutrients.

August is the month when the rewards of a good mulch are being reaped. If you took the time to cover your soil with a mulch earlier in the year then your summer garden will need less weeding and watering this month. You can mulch anytime of the year, so if you want to cut back on future maintenance, here are answers to questions about mulching.

Q. What is a mulch?

A. A mulch is a covering for bare soil. Imagine frosting on top of a cake. In our area bark chips are the most common mulch and is most often used around trees and shrubs to keep down weeds and conserve moisture. Gravel and stones, sawdust, compost, chopped leaves, straw and composted dairy manures are other examples of mulching materials.

Q. How deep do you need to spread a mulch?