Extend the growing season, build a raised bed, cold frame and more

As the month of August draws to an end many of us realize how important our gardens have become. Now is the time to extend the gardening season as we all spend more time at home. You may want to invest in building raised beds or cold frames to extend the growing season or invest in a mini greenhouses that can fit onto a deck or patios. Autumn can be like a second spring in Western Washington as new plants show color and the days become shorter.

Q. When is the best time to plant spring flowering bulbs such as daffodils and tulips? I see some bulbs for sale, but my beds are still full of summer flowers so it would be difficult to dig holes and add the bulbs. — T.W., Maple Valley

A. Buy bulbs now, but plant later — once you have more room. In Western Washington you can plant crocus, tulips, daffodils, hyacinth and other spring bloomers as late as November and still enjoy a fabulous flower display. The reason to purchase bulbs now or as soon as they go on sale is because often the best bulbs are sold out — especially during this time in history when gardening has become so popular. Just store your purchased bulbs in a cool dry spot and don’t forget where you put them. (I have found bulbs in my garage that were purchased years ago then forgotten. Now I put reminders on my calendar.)