Extend the growing season, build a raised bed, cold frame and more

As the month of August draws to an end many of us realize how important our gardens have become. Now is the time to extend the gardening season as we all spend more time at home. You may want to invest in building raised beds or cold frames to extend the growing season or invest in a mini greenhouses that can fit onto a deck or patios. Autumn can be like a second spring in Western Washington as new plants show color and the days become shorter.
Q. When is the best time to plant spring flowering bulbs such as daffodils and tulips? I see some bulbs for sale, but my beds are still full of summer flowers so it would be difficult to dig holes and add the bulbs. — T.W., Maple Valley
A. Buy bulbs now, but plant later — once you have more room. In Western Washington you can plant crocus, tulips, daffodils, hyacinth and other spring bloomers as late as November and still enjoy a fabulous flower display. The reason to purchase bulbs now or as soon as they go on sale is because often the best bulbs are sold out — especially during this time in history when gardening has become so popular. Just store your purchased bulbs in a cool dry spot and don’t forget where you put them. (I have found bulbs in my garage that were purchased years ago then forgotten. Now I put reminders on my calendar.)
Q. How long can I leave tomatoes on the vine to ripen? Will they rot or ripen if I don’t pluck them? We have so many tomatoes we cannot eat them all. — F.B. Email
A. Harvest once the tomatoes have turned color, either golden or red depending on the variety. You can store ripe tomatoes in a cool dry spot indoors (they do not need light) but do not allow the harvested tomatoes to touch one another. Next, congratulations on your successful harvest. You can solve your amazing problem of abundance by learning to can, freeze or dry your produce — or better yet share the bounty with a local food bank.
Q. My friend gave me a small maple tree growing in a four-inch plastic pot that he said volunteered in his garden. The leaves look small so maybe it is a Japanese maple. My question: Is this maple worth keeping and growing? — L.D. Sea Tac
A. It could be. Volunteer plants are nature’s way of expanding the plant palette so just “grow for it” and pot up that maple into a larger container and see how it looks in a few more years. Japanese maples do quite well growing for years in pots so you can enjoy the baby tree as part of a container display. Then once you evaluate the shape of the young tree, the fall color, summer leaf color and all the rest you can decide to keep it or compost it. Gardening is an adventure and experimenting with new or volunteer plants is part of the fun.
Q. I know this is a dumb question, but when does our first frost usually arrive in the fall? I need to figure out when to harvest certain squash and other vegetables. — B., Email
A. In Western Washington our first fall frost date can range from mid October to late November. Cold nights may weary heat loving tender plants like peppers, tomatoes, basil and zucchini but cold hardy pumpkins and what we call winter squash can stay outdoors until late autumn and then be harvested after the first hard frost turns all the foliage yellow.
