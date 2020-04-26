Even with social distancing, you still can shop for plants

For a sunny patio, the pollinator attracting Sedum called Autumn Joy is my favorite for container gardens as it is drought resistant as well as long blooming.

For cooler spots, such as on a shaded porch, use the soft and flowing foliage of Japanese Forest Grass (Hakonechloa macra) in pots. I like the golden foliage as a contrast to deep blue or black pottery.

You can order both of these perennials for pick up from local nurseries. Ask for bags of potting soil and even some new pots to be loaded curbside at the same time. Gardening has not been canceled, so grow for it this spring.

Q. I am looking for a small tree to add to our front yard. I prefer something that will go with a contemporary design as we have some large boulders already in place where the tree will go. Any suggestions? — T., Email

A. If you have boulders in your beds, then it seems a nod to Japanese garden design is in order and the best tree for this updated look would be a Japanese maple.