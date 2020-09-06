Early September is a second spring for Western Washington

Some barberry have deep, wine colored foliage (Sunjoy Syrah) some have bright orange leaves (Tangelo) and the tiny Gold Beret barberry is perfect for a spot of bright gold in a container or rock garden. Q . I cut back my sedum Autumn Joy in May as you recommended. I must say my husband thought I was crazy to lose all that fresh new growth. But now my plants are well budded, compact and for the first time not sprawling out from the center in a messy spray. So my question is must I cut them back in the fall and if so when do I prune them? — B.H., Kent

A. No need to get snippy with your sedums this fall. Enjoy the pink, then rust colored blooms for the next few months as they host the many pollinators that drink from the flat flower heads. Then either cut the blooms for drying and use indoors or just leave the stems and flower heads to stay on the plants all winter. The seeds will feed the birds. In spring, when you see new growth from the base of the blackened stems you can cut off the old stems and blooms. Let this perennial grow until it is six to eight inches tall until you cut it back by at least half in May. Think Mother’s Day when good mothers know discipline is needed for off spring that will support themselves later in life. In our mild climate sedum Autumn Joy and many similar perennials stay more compact with a late spring pruning.