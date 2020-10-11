Buy bulbs as soon as you see them for sale

A. Daffodils to the rescue. Mice and deer will not destroy daffodil bulbs underground or daffodil blooms above ground so this is the good-to-go bulb for spring color in areas where deer roam free. You will need to protect daffodils from slugs and snails once the new shoots emerge in the spring. Like all bulbs they need well-drained soil so they don’t rot in the winter rains.

Q. My soil is rock hard and full of rocks. It is difficult to dig holes for bulbs. Any suggestions for a lazy gardener?

A. I have two ideas for “no dig” bulb planting. The first is to scratch the soil, set the bulbs on top then cover the bulbs with six to eight inches of topsoil. If you don’t want to have topsoil delivered to your home (Deliveries are usually at least 10 yards, a huge amount that can be used on lawns as well as beds.) you can purchase garden soil or raised bed soil in bags at home center stores or nurseries. Just open the bag of soil and pour it on top of the bulbs. Cover with a wood chip mulch to keep the mound of soil in place.

Q. How deep should I plant my bulbs? I have crocus, daffodils, tulips and hyacinths to plant.