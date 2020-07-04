High schoolers receive awards
0 comments

High schoolers receive awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Masonic Junior Achievement Award winners recently were announced.

This year, five schools took part in the program where normally one 11th-grade boy and one 11th-grade girl from the schools are chosen for the award by the Masonic Junior Achievement Program.

Schools that participated this year are Wahkiakum, Kelso, R.A. Long, Toutle Lake and Woodland.

The program is operated by the local Masons, Lower Columbia Lodge Officers Association, District 18.

Winners

Kelso

  • : Anna Hallowell and Chico Huntington.

R.A. Long

  • : Reagan Gosselin and Roman Stalick.

Toutle Lake

  • : Maija Reinhold.

Wahkiakum

  • : Jake Leitz and Naloni Schultz.

Woodland

  • : Lacy Jane and Cameron Howard.

Other nominees

Kelso

  • : Elizabeth Dolan, Imani Reardon, Zoie Rodman, Xander Bishop, Ethan Moyer, Cy Sloan and Drew Norman.

R.A. Long

  • : Melea Alexander, Penelope Anderson, Skyllar Estill, Isabelle Jones, Jaden Eiche, Noah Gilchrist, Conner Moses and Evan Pithan.

Toutle Lake

  • : Riley Walsh.

Wahkiakum

  • : Logan LaBerge, Ashden Niemeyer, Daniel Martin, Jansi Merz, Ellie Wiltse-Hiatt, MaryJane Neves and Hannah Musick.

Woodland

  • : Tasha Koistinen, Lucille Wilson, Cassandra Hagen, Ruby Heidgerken, Jason Bowman, Kayden Jones, Caleb Mouat and James Slayter-Balch.
+5 
Mug: Anna Hallowell

Hallowell
+5 
Mug: Chico Huntington

Huntington
+5 
Mug: Raegan Gosselin

Gosselin
+5 
Mug: Roman Stalick

Stalick
+5 
Mug: Jake Leitz

Leitz
+5 
Mug: Naloni Schultz

Schultz

Pictured with this article are the photos submitted to The Daily News.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Mckee - Donna Janice, 81, of Vancouver, died June 27, 2020 at a Vancouver Nursing Home. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Beck - Regina May, 69, of Kelso, died June 27, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Barnes - Charles Olin Jr., 73 of Longview, died June 28, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chap…

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts warn of Covid-19 risks ahead of holiday weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News