High schoolers receive awards

The 2020 Masonic Junior Achievement Award winners recently were announced.
This year, five schools took part in the program where normally one 11th-grade boy and one 11th-grade girl from the schools are chosen for the award by the Masonic Junior Achievement Program.
Schools that participated this year are Wahkiakum, Kelso, R.A. Long, Toutle Lake and Woodland.
The program is operated by the local Masons, Lower Columbia Lodge Officers Association, District 18.
Winners
Kelso
- : Anna Hallowell and Chico Huntington.
R.A. Long
- : Reagan Gosselin and Roman Stalick.
Toutle Lake
- : Maija Reinhold.
Wahkiakum
- : Jake Leitz and Naloni Schultz.
Woodland
- : Lacy Jane and Cameron Howard.
Other nominees
Kelso
- : Elizabeth Dolan, Imani Reardon, Zoie Rodman, Xander Bishop, Ethan Moyer, Cy Sloan and Drew Norman.
R.A. Long
- : Melea Alexander, Penelope Anderson, Skyllar Estill, Isabelle Jones, Jaden Eiche, Noah Gilchrist, Conner Moses and Evan Pithan.
Toutle Lake
- : Riley Walsh.
Wahkiakum
- : Logan LaBerge, Ashden Niemeyer, Daniel Martin, Jansi Merz, Ellie Wiltse-Hiatt, MaryJane Neves and Hannah Musick.
Woodland
- : Tasha Koistinen, Lucille Wilson, Cassandra Hagen, Ruby Heidgerken, Jason Bowman, Kayden Jones, Caleb Mouat and James Slayter-Balch.
Pictured with this article are the photos submitted to The Daily News.
