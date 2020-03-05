Help Yourself Calendar: March 5-17

MARCH 5
Candlelight Unity Al-Anon 14207: 7 p.m., 1414 Club, 1414 12th Ave., Longview; Sue, 360-423-5547 or Melinda, 360-355-6194.
Community Resource Fair: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview; connect to food assistance, housing, transportation, substance use services, mental health, education, employment and health care.
Drop-In Sexual Assault Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 600 Broadway, Building B, Longview; for survivors of sexual assualt (18 years old and older); Maya, 360-703-3762, extension 13; mayam@esshelter.com.
LINK Beyond the Alphabet Open Gym: 2-5 p.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; ages 0-7; 360-423-6741; free.
Longview Public Library: noon, French / German Conversation Group; 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; 360-442-5300.
Low Impact Aerobics Thursdays: 10:10-11:05 a.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; $28 fee, $4.50 drop-in; instructor Peggy Swanson.
Love and Logic — Adults Supporting Youth With Challenging Pasts: 10 a.m.-noon, Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview; $20 fee per week, adjustable if needed; participants must buy accompanying workbook for $15; to register, call 360-414-9212.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington (NAMI SW WA) "CONNECTION Recovery Support Group": 3-4:30 p.m, Canterbury Inn, 1324 Third Ave., Longview. Connection is a Peer-led Support Group for adults living with a mental health diagnosis; a structured model is followed to ensure people in the group have an opportunity to talk frankly about challenges and successes; drop-ins encouraged; learn about the full range of programs and services all at no cost to the individual; 360-695-2823.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington (NAMI SW WA) "STRivE First Steps": 1-2:30 p.m., Canterbury Inn, 1324 Third Ave, Longview; confidential open group that provides a safe, supportive environment; group provides education and tools for the first steps toward a successful and sustained recovery from mental and emotional challenges; drops-ins encouraged; learn about the full range of free programs and services; 360-695-2823.
Overeaters Anonymous: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 1414 12th Ave., Longview; Gloria, 503-487-7020.
Self-Care Workshop: 5:30-7 p.m., 600 Broadway, Building B, Longview; learn to listen to yourself, you mind, your body, your spirit; learn to love yourself enough to give each part what it needs to heal; no child care provided; Jessenia, 360-703-3762, extension 10; jesseniap@esshelter.com.
TOPS WA 0740 Castle Rock: 9-9:15 a.m. weigh in, 9:30 a.m, meeting (first visit free); St. Paul Lutheran Church, 312 First Ave., Castle Rock.
Totally Fit Chair Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$56 fee or $4.50 drop-in fee; instructor Kristina Arquette.
Totally Fit Gentle Flow Yoga: 9:30-10:45 a.m., Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$96 fee or $7.50 drop-in fee; instructor Kristina Arquette.
MARCH 6
Celebrate Recovery: 6 p.m., dinner (donation); 6:40 p.m., worship service, music, testimony and teaching, small groups; Columbia Heights Assembly of God; Christ-based 12-step study group for men and women (child care available); 360-578-2424.
Get-a-Life Al-Anon 53083: 7 p.m., Longview Presbyterian Church (upstairs), 3808 Pennsylvania, Longview; children ages 12 and older allowed; last Friday is a speaker meeting, downstairs, no regular Al-Anon meeting that night; Debbie, 360-636-3819..
Longview Community Yoga: 7 a.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview (at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street); Ruth, lvcommyoga@gmail.com.
Longview Public Library: 2 p.m., WorkSource job search class; 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; 360-442-5300.
MARCH 7
Awakening Enlightenment Buddhist Monastery: 10 a.m.-noon, 123 Dainen Place, Longview; free meditation classes taught by Buddhist monk Yan Fo; Wendy Yan, 360-430-9287.
MARCH 8
Celebrate Recovery: 6-8 p.m., Woodland Church of the Nazarene, 2000 Lewis River Road, Woodland; Christ-based 12-step recovery program; 360-225-8662.
Godly Play: 10 a.m., St. Stephen's Church, 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street, Longview; church secretary, 360-423-5600; for children whose parents want them to experience concepts that give young children a healthy spiritual start in life.
Small Seeds Sunday: 9:30 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 2900 Parkview Drive, Longview; children's ministry event for children of all ages; special child-focused worship service.
Longview Deaf Church: 6-8 p.m., text Pastor Brad for directions or questions, 360-957-8149.
MARCH 9
Better Bones and Balance: 8-8:50 a.m., 9-9:50 a.m., Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$56 fee or $4.50 drop-in fee.
Bereavement Support Group (Cowlitz County): 6-8 p.m., James Avery Center for Grief Support, 1000 12th Ave., Longview; adults (ages 18 and older); registration required, 360-703-0300 or griefsupport@chhh.org.
LINK Open Gym: 6:30-8 p.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; for all ages; 360-423-6741; free.
Longview Community Yoga: 7 and 8:30 a.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview (at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street); Ruth, lvcommyoga@gmail.com.
Longview Public Library: noon, Spanish Conversation Hour in the library auditorium; 3-5 p.m., Rainbow Community Diversity Youth Group; 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; 360-442-5300.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington (NAMI SW WA) "CONNECTION Recovery Support Group" 6-7:30 p.m., Canterbury Inn, 1324 Third Ave., Lognview; peer-led support group for adults living with a mental health diagnosis. Group follows a structured model to ensure attendees have an opportunity to talk frankly about challenges and successes; drop-ins encouraged; learn about the full range of programs and services available at no cost to individuals; 360-695-2823.
Parent Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m., Children's Justice & Advocacy Center, 214 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso; for guardians who have a child who has experienced trauma related to a crime; to sign up or for details: 360-353-3933.
TOPS OR No. 0633: 8:30 a.m., weigh in; 9:30-10:30 a.m., meeting; Faith Lutheran Church, 1010 N.E. Fifth, Clatskanie; Gail, 503-728-3184.
TOPS OR No. 1024: 6:30 p.m., Clatskanie Baptist Church, 415 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie; Lloyd, 360-355-4244.
MARCH 10
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group: 10:30 a.m.-noon, YMCA of Southwest Washington, 766 15th Ave., Longview; Beth Bonnett, 360-423-1334 or 1-800-272-3900 (Alzheimer's Association Washington State Chapter 24-7 hotline). .
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., Core Health, 748 14th Ave., Longview; 12-step program for anyone with food obsession, overeating, undereating or bulimia; Melissa H., 360-442-9061.
The Incredible Years: 5:30-8 p.m., St. Helens Elementary School, 431 27th Ave., Longview; for parents and caregivers of children 6 to 12 years older; a class on encouraging children to use positive behavior to avoid corrective discipline; free; dinner served to entire family before class; childcare provided. For details or to register, call or email Huyen Troung: 360-355-3142, huyen.troung@esd112.org.
Longview Public Library: 6 p.m., Teen Tuesday; 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; 360-442-5300.
Meditation: noon-1 p.m., Lower Columbia College Room 210 (Fitness Center); led by Buddhist Monastic Kisei Amy Costenbader from Great Vow Monastery; 503-728-0654.
Meditation and Discussion: 7-8:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview; led by Buddhist Monastic Kisei Amy Costenbader from Great Vow Monastery; 503-728-0654.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington (NAMI SW WA) "Family Support Group": 6-7:30 p.m., Canterbury Inn, 1324 Third Ave., Longview; a gathering of caregivers of individuals, living with a mental illness, to talk frankly about challenges and help one another through shared experiences; group led by trained NAMI members; participants encouraged to share in the work of the group; drop-ins encouraged; learn about the full range of free programs and services; 360-695-2823..
Senior Fit Tuesdays: 10:10-11:05 a.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; $28 fee, $4.50 drop-in; instructor Peggy Swanson.
TOPS WA 0999: 8:45 a.m., Evangel Christian Fellowship, 1335 11th Ave., Longview; Richard, 360-232-8163.
TOPS WA No. 1129: 9 a.m. weigh-in ; 9:45 meeting; Woodland Community Center, 782 Park St. (across from school), Woodland; first visit free; Delores, 360-606-6434.
TOPS WA No. 1140, Longview: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m., meeting; Robert Gray Baptist Church, 2448 46th Ave., Longview; Donna Schmoyen, 360-560-1933.
TOPS WA 1489: 9:30 a.m., Kalama United Methodist Church, 111 N. Second St., Kalama; new members welcome; Debbie, 360-673-5183.
Totally Fit Chair Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$56 fee or $4.50 drop-in fee; instructor Kristina Arquette.
Totally Fit Gentle Flow Yoga: 9:30-10:45 a.m., Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$96 fee or $7.50 drop-in fee; instructor Kristina Arquette.
Weekly Family Story Time: 6 p.m., activities include stories, crafts and a small snack; sign up not required; Kelso Public Library, 351 Three Rivers Drive, Suite 1263, Kelso; 360-423-8110.
MARCH 11
Awakening Enlightenment Buddhist Monastery: 6-7:30 p.m., Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St.; free meditation classes taught by Buddhist monk Yan Fo; Wendy Yan, 360-430-9287.
Better Bones and Balance: 8-8:50 a.m., 9-9:50 a.m., Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$56 fee or $4.50 drop-in fee.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m., Columbia Heights Assembly of God, 3609 Columbia Heights Road, Longview; Christ-based 12-step study group for men and women (child care available); 360-578-2424.
Fibromyalgia Support Group: 2-4 p.m., Kim Bowl, 1228 Vandercook Way, Longview; Kim, 360-910-2316 or Toni, 360-442-3680.
LINK Open Gym: 6:30-8 p.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; for all ages; 360-423-6741; free.
Longview Community Yoga: 7 and 8:30 a.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview (at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street); Ruth, lvcommyoga@gmail.com.
Longview Public Library: 1 p.m., genealogy help from members of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society; 3 p.m., Kids Coding Club; 3-5 p.m., Longview Room is open; 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; 360-442-5300.
Love and Logic: 9-10:30 a.m. (morning session) and 1:30-3 p.m. (afternoon class), Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview; $10 materials fee; no child care available; Jani, 360-425-3430, extension 264.
Love and Logic — Adults Supporting Youth With Challenging Pasts: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview; designed for people raising or working with children who have experienced trauma and/or loss; $20 per week; free child care available; $15 workbook must be purchased; details: parentsplaclv.org; 360-414-9212.
Mindfulness Meditation: 1 p.m., Longview Public Library, in the Marian Otteraaen Room on the bottom floor; open group meeting; Judi, 360-261-3401.
New Beginnings Al-Anon 27883: 7 p.m., St. Rose Church (Father Mulligan Hall), 26th and Colorado, Longview; Terri, 360-442-9610, or Scott, 360-560-4002.
Shinju Dojo Aikido Martial Arts School self-defense classes: 4-6 p.m. Youth and Family Link gym, 907 Douglas St., Longview; no previous experience necessary; instructor has been teaching classes for 20 years and is a master level; first class free; regular classes $75 per month; couples and family discounts available; 360-998-7049, sensei@shinjudojo.com.
TOPS WA 1407: 9 a.m., weigh-in, 10 a.m., meeting, Heron Pointe Recreational Center, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; first meeting free; Terri, 350-208-6618 or Kasey, 360-442-6236.
Union Familiar: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., La Casa De San Juan Diego 133 S. Pekin Road, Woodland; no group when school is out or on early release days; free; call 360-414-9212 for more information.
Wednesday Noon Al-Anon 14206: noon, East Hills Alliance Church, 1405 Burcham, Kelso; MaryAnn, 360-636-4472.
MARCH 12
Adult Evening Lap Swim: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Gaither Pool, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; drop-in fee $3.50, senior citizens $2.50; 360-501-1855.
Candlelight Unity Al-Anon 14207: 7 p.m., 1414 Club, 1414 12th Ave., Longview; Sue, 360-423-5547 or Melinda, 360-355-6194.
Community Resource Fair: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview; connect to food assistance, housing, transportation, substance use services, mental health, education, employment and health care.
Cowlitz Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DSHS Office, 305 Pacific Ave., Suite B, Kelso; Carla-Jo Whitson, MSW, CBIS, carlajow@biawa.org or 360-991-4928.
Drop-In Parent Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 600 Broadway, Building B, Longview; for parents of survivors of sexual assault; Maya, 360-703-3762, extension 13; mayam@esshelter.com.
Drop-In Teen Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 600 Broadway, Building B, Longview; for survivors of sexual assault; Jessenia, 360-703-3762, extension 10; jesseniap@esshelter.com.
Evening Water Exercise Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Gaither Pool, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; drop-in fee $3.50, senior citizens $2.50; 360-501-1855.
Goodwill Information Session: 2:30 p.m., information session, Goodwill Work Opportunity Center, 1030 15th Ave., Suite 300, Longview; twyllac@goodwillwa.org or 360-501-8356.
Grief Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., Toutle Christian Fellowship, 5067 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle; Marilyn, 360-274-4542.
LINK Beyond the Alphabet Open Gym: 2-5 p.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; ages 0-7; 360-423-6741; free.
Longview Public Library: noon, French / German Conversation Group; 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; 360-442-5300.
Low Impact Aerobics Thursdays: 10:10-11:05 a.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; $28 fee, $4.50 drop-in; instructor Peggy Swanson.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington (NAMI SW WA) "CONNECTION Recovery Support Group": 3-4:30 p.m, Canterbury Inn, 1324 Third Ave., Longview. Connection is a Peer-led Support Group for adults living with a mental health diagnosis; a structured model is followed to ensure people in the group have an opportunity to talk frankly about challenges and successes; drop-ins encouraged; learn about the full range of programs and services all at no cost to the individual; 360-695-2823.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington (NAMI SW WA) "STRivE First Steps": 1-2:30 p.m., Canterbury Inn, 1324 Third Ave, Longview; confidential open group that provides a safe, supportive environment; group provides education and tools for the first steps toward a successful and sustained recovery from mental and emotional challenges; drops-ins encouraged; learn about the full range of free programs and services; 360-695-2823.
On the Move with Peggy: 9-10 a.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; $59; instructor Peggy Swanson; register through Longview Parks & Recreation.
Overeaters Anonymous: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 1414 12th Ave., Longview; Gloria, 503-487-7020.
Pound Fitness: 8-8:45 a.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; $59; instructor Peggy Swanson; register through Longview Parks & Recreation.
Read and Grow Playgroups: 10-11:30 a.m., Broadway Learning Center, 1410 Eighth Ave., Longview; for parents and their children ages 5 and under to attend together; groups do not meet when school is not in session.
Survivors of Murder and Vehicular Homicide: 6:30 p.m., Port of Woodland, 141 Davidson Ave., Woodland; Delores Cook, 360-425-8658, 360-751-8658.
Totally Fit Chair Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$56 fee or $4.50 drop-in fee; instructor Kristina Arquette.
Totally Fit Gentle Flow Yoga: 9:30-10:45 a.m., Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$96 fee or $7.50 drop-in fee; instructor Kristina Arquette.
TOPS WA 0740 Castle Rock: 9-9:15 a.m. weigh in, 9:30 a.m, meeting (first visit free); St. Paul Lutheran Church, 312 First Ave., Castle Rock.
MARCH 13
Brown Bag Lunch and Book Club: 11 a.m.-noon, Cathlamet Community Center, 101 Main St., Cathlamet; Joyce Orr, 360-430-3968.
Celebrate Recovery: 6 p.m., dinner (donation); 6:40 p.m., worship service, music, testimony and teaching, small groups; Columbia Heights Assembly of God; Christ-based 12-step study group for men and women (child care available); 360-578-2424.
Get-a-Life Al-Anon 53083: 7 p.m., Longview Presbyterian Church (upstairs), 3808 Pennsylvania, Longview; children ages 12 and older allowed; last Friday is a speaker meeting, downstairs, no regular Al-Anon meeting that night; Debbie, 360-636-3819.
LINK Open Gym: 6:30-8 p.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; for all ages; 360-423-6741; free.
Longview Community Yoga: 7 a.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview (at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street); Ruth, lvcommyoga@gmail.com.
MARCH 14
Awakening Enlightenment Buddhist Monastery: 10 a.m.-noon, 123 Dainen Place, Longview; free meditation classes taught by Buddhist monk Yan Fo; Wendy Yan, 360-430-9287.
Open Swim at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool: noon-2 p.m., Dick Mealy Memorial Pool, Mark Morris High School, 1602 Mark Morris Court, Longview; children younger than 7 years old must be accompanied by an adult; $3 per person (family swim passes are also available); 360-575-7709.
MARCH 15
Celebrate Recovery: 6-8 p.m., Woodland Church of the Nazarene, 2000 Lewis River Road, Woodland; Christ-based 12-step recovery program; 360-225-8662.
Godly Play: 10 a.m., St. Stephen's Church, 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street, Longview; church secretary, 360-423-5600; for children whose parents want them to experience concepts that give young children a healthy spiritual start in life.
Longview Deaf Church: 6-8 p.m., text Pastor Brad for directions or questions, 360-957-8149.
MARCH 16
Adult Evening Lap Swim: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Gaither Pool, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; drop-in fee $3.50, senior citizens $2.50; 360-501-1855.
Better Bones and Balance: 8-8:50 a.m., 9-9:50 a.m., Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$56 fee or $4.50 drop-in fee.
Bereavement Support Group (Cowlitz County): 1-2:30 p.m., James Avery Center for Grief Support, 1000 12th Ave., Longview; adults (ages 18 and older); registration required, 360-703-0300 or griefsupport@chhh.org.
Evening Water Exercise Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Gaither Pool, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; drop-in fee $3.50, senior citizens $2.50; 360-501-1855.
LINK Open Gym: 6:30-8 p.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; for all ages; 360-423-6741; free.
Longview Community Yoga: 7 and 8:30 a.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview (at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Louisiana Street); Ruth, lvcommyoga@gmail.com.
Longview Public Library: noon, Spanish Conversation Hour in the library auditorium; 3-5 p.m., Rainbow Community Diversity Youth Group; 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; 360-442-5300.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington (NAMI SW WA) "CONNECTION Recovery Support Group": 6-7:30 p.m., Canterbury Inn, 1324 Third Ave., Lognview; peer-led support group for adults living with a mental health diagnosis. Group follows a structured model to ensure attendees have an opportunity to talk frankly about challenges and successes; drop-ins encouraged; learn about the full range of programs and services available at no cost to individuals; 360-695-2823.
Parent Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m., Children's Justice & Advocacy Center, 214 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso; for guardians who have a child who has experienced trauma related to a crime; to register or for details: 360-353-3933.
Shinju Dojo Aikido Martial Arts School self-defense classes: 4-6 p.m. Youth and Family Link gym, 907 Douglas St., Longview; no previous experience necessary; instructor has been teaching classes for 20 years and is a master level; first class free; regular classes $75 per month; couples and family discounts available; 360-998-7049, sensei@shinjudojo.com.
TOPS OR No. 0633: 8:30 a.m., weigh in; 9:30-10:30 a.m., meeting; Faith Lutheran Church, 1010 N.E. Fifth, Clatskanie; Gail, 503-728-3184.
TOPS OR No. 1024: 6:30 p.m., Clatskanie Baptist Church, 415 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie; Lloyd, 360-355-4244.
MARCH 17
Adult Evening Lap Swim: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Gaither Pool, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; drop-in fee $3.50, senior citizens $2.50; 360-501-1855.
Evening Water Exercise Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Gaither Pool, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; drop-in fee $3.50, senior citizens $2.50; 360-501-1855.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 6:30 p.m., Core Health, 748 14th Ave., Longview; 12-step program for anyone with food obsession, overeating, undereating or bulimia; Melissa H., 360-442-9061.
The Incredible Years: 5:30-8 p.m., St. Helens Elementary School, 431 27th Ave., Longview; for parents and caregivers of children 6 to 12 years older; a class on encouraging children to use positive behavior to avoid corrective discipline; free; dinner served to entire family before class; childcare provided. For details or to register, call or email Huyen Troung: 360-355-3142, huyen.troung@esd112.org.
LINK Beyond the Alphabet Open Gym: 2-5 p.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; ages 0-7; 360-423-6741; free.
Longview Public Library: 6 p.m., Teen Tuesday; 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; 360-442-5300.
Meditation: noon-1 p.m., Lower Columbia College Room 210 (Fitness Center); led by Buddhist Monastic Kisei Amy Costenbader from Great Vow Monastery; 503-728-0654.
Meditation and Discussion: 7-8:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview; led by Buddhist Monastic Kisei Amy Costenbader from Great Vow Monastery; 503-728-0654.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Washington (NAMI SW WA) "Family Support Group": 6-7:30 p.m., Canterbury Inn, 1324 Third Ave., Longview; a gathering of caregivers of individuals, living with a mental illness, to talk frankly about challenges and help one another through shared experiences; group led by trained NAMI members; participants encouraged to share in the work of the group; drop-ins encouraged; learn about the full range of free programs and services; 360-695-2823.
On the Move with Peggy: 9-10 a.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; $59; instructor Peggy Swanson; register through Longview Parks & Recreation.
Pound Fitness: 8-8:45 a.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; $59; instructor Peggy Swanson; register through Longview Parks & Recreation.
Read and Grow Playgroups: 10-11:30 a.m., Mint Valley Elementary School, 2745 38th Ave., Longview; for parents and their children ages 5 and under to attend together; groups do not meet when school is not in session.
Senior Fit Tuesdays: 10:10-11:05 a.m., Youth & Family Link gymnasium, 907 Douglas St., Longview; $28 fee, $4.50 drop-in; instructor Peggy Swanson.
Strengthening Families 10-14: 6-8:30 p.m., Monticello Middle School, 1225 28th Ave., Longview; dinner served each evening; supervision / activities are available for children 3-9; Ramona Leber, WSU/SFP coordinator, sfpwsucowlitz@hotmail.com, 360-261-3971 or at WSU Extension Cowlitz County, 1946 Third Ave., Longview. OCT. 8-NOV. 26
TOPS WA 0999: 8:45 a.m., Evangel Christian Fellowship, 1335 11th Ave., Longview; Richard, 360-232-8163.
TOPS WA No. 1129: 9 a.m. weigh-in; 9:34 a.m., meeting; Woodland Community Center, 782 Park St. (across from school), Woodland; first visit free; Delores, 360-606-6434.
TOPS WA No. 1140, Longview: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m., meeting; Robert Gray Baptist Church, 2448 46th Ave., Longview; Donna Schmoyen, 360-560-1933.
TOPS WA 1489: 9:30 a.m., Kalama United Methodist Church, 111 N. Second St., Kalama; new members welcome; Debbie, 360-673-5183.
Totally Fit Chair Yoga: 11:15 a.m.-noon, Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$56 fee or $4.50 drop-in fee; instructor Kristina Arquette.
Totally Fit Gentle Flow Yoga: 9:30-10:45 a.m., Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview;$96 fee or $7.50 drop-in fee; instructor Kristina Arquette.
Weekly Family Story Time: 6 p.m., activities include stories, crafts and a small snack; sign up not required; Kelso Public Library, 351 Three Rivers Drive, Suite 1263, Kelso; 360-423-8110.
Wood Carving: 6-9 p.m., Cathlamet Community Center, 101 Main St., Cathlamet; Walt Geil, 360-795-0433.
WORKSOURCE
Workshops that occur at WorkSource, 305 S. Pacific Ave., Suite B, Kelso: Skills and Abilities, Applications, Effective Resumes and Cover Letters, Interviewing, Job Search Strategies and Veterans. Job clubs include Mock Interviews, 60 Second Commercials, Money Smart, Intro and Beginning Computers, Portfolio Reviews, overview of online resources through worksourcewa.com and more. To access the schedule, visit worksourcewa.com and click on “Workshops & Hiring Events” and select Kelso in the Southwest Washington section. Calendars also are available at the WorkSource office 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays. The office is closed most major holidays. All classes are free to the public and walk-ins are welcome.
RECOVERY
Numerous “Anonymous” groups meet throughout the region on a daily basis.
For meeting times and places, call the following phone numbers or write to: Alcoholics Anonymous, 360-423-2520, (District 27, P.O. Box 1422, Longview); Al-Anon, 360-423-2520; Clatskanie Al-Anon, 503-728-3351; Cowlitz County Gamblers Anonymous, 360-270-8692 or 360-751-0428 or 360-560-3133; Gamblers Anonymous of Woodland, 360-601-1599; Dual Recovery Anonymous, 360-601-5125; Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 360-281-0712 or 360-442-9061; Narcotics Anonymous 24-hour helpline, 360-749-6965; Nar-Anon, 360-425-1622; Overeaters Anonymous, 503-487-7020 or 360-560-5038.
The Help Yourself Calendar is for people of all ages (children and adult) and offers resources for physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological well-being. It is the responsibility of members to provide updates and cancellations. Forms are available at the newsroom counter, 770 11th Ave., Longview. Deadline is one week before publication. Send notices to: Calendar editor, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632; or email frontdoor@tdn.com.