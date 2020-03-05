Help Yourself Calendar: March 5-17

WORKSOURCE

Workshops that occur at WorkSource, 305 S. Pacific Ave., Suite B, Kelso: Skills and Abilities, Applications, Effective Resumes and Cover Letters, Interviewing, Job Search Strategies and Veterans. Job clubs include Mock Interviews, 60 Second Commercials, Money Smart, Intro and Beginning Computers, Portfolio Reviews, overview of online resources through worksourcewa.com and more. To access the schedule, visit worksourcewa.com and click on “Workshops & Hiring Events” and select Kelso in the Southwest Washington section. Calendars also are available at the WorkSource office 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays. The office is closed most major holidays. All classes are free to the public and walk-ins are welcome.