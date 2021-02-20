YMCA classes and events

The following activities take place at, or are sponsored by, the YMCA of Southwest Washington, 766 15th Ave., Longview.

The Y is open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for members. The Y is not able to offer guest passes or day use passes at this time. Returning members will not be charged any joining fees. Swimming pools are available by reservation. The weight and cardio rooms are open with no reservations required. Limited numbers of people in small groups for exercise and water fitness will begin in March. Masks and social distancing are required.

For details and to register for these programs or any of the classes offered at the YMCA, stop by the Y or call 360-423-4770. The Y also is on Facebook by searching for YMCA of Southwest Washington.

Spring Into Family Fun: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Register soon because space is limited for a ping-pong, foosball, shooting hoops, games, gym time, arts and crafts, and family swim. Groups will rotate through activities. Fee is $5 per families with YMCA family memberships and $15 per family for non-members. Families are parents with children all from the same household. Masks are required and family groups must be at least six feet away from other family groups.