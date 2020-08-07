Stay Fit: Area gyms forge ahead in face of new COVID restrictions

Working out, in and of itself, is a practice of adapting.
You pick an exercise, perform it to the peak of your ability, and approach failure near the end. Rest, refine your plan, and then repeat. Except you’re better the next time around.
In that regard fitness gyms and their resilient patrons were uniquely prepared for the consistent procession of changes that have come along with the international coronavirus pandemic. But recovery time is one of the most important components of any successful regime, and up to this point there has been no lasting relief for the fitness-minded public and many of the private businesses they frequent under normal circumstances.
Since COVID-19 precautions were first implemented on a wide scale in mid-March gyms and fitness centers have adapted to several rounds of regulations handed down from the Governor’s office. First, they were all shuttered to the public without qualification. Gradually doors were unlocked, with new restrictions, according to the phased reopening plan. That leeway allowed fitness operations in Cowlitz County to resume, at least in part, during Phase 2.
But this week another round of restrictions were passed down from the Governor in order to further limit the number of people who can utilize fitness centers at any given time.
Beginning Aug. 10 the minimum distance between patrons in Phase 2 counties will increase from six feet to 17 feet. Additionally, total capacity will be capped according to the size of the interior space. In buildings larger than 12,000 square feet overall capacity will be capped at 25 percent of the regular limit.
The directive also closes showers, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, and tanning beds, along with squash and racquetball courts. Indoor team sports practices will also be limited and spectators will not be allowed. Meanwhile, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and tennis courts will remain open with a limit of five people at a time and a minimum physical distance of six feet between individuals.
Despite the evolving series of setbacks, adjustments, and readjustments, area gyms appear uniquely compelled to remain open for both the physical and mental health of their members.
FOE CrossFit in Longview is one area fitness center that’s remained committed to providing the best opportunity possible for their patrons. Under the initial Phase 2 requirements for spacing at gyms capacity was capped at thirty percent of capacity. With a 4,000 square-foot interior to utilize the folks at FOE (Finish on Empty!) Crossfit decided to get creative with their layout. By spacing out individual stations and designating equipment for each patron FOE has been able to host classes of up to ten people while maintaining social distance. They’ve also shortened class times from one hour to 45 minutes in order to allow for a cleaning/transition period.
“It’s totally changed everything for us but it’s been really positive, actually,” FOE Crossfit owner Dash Minick said. “It’s kind of given us some time to step back and reevaluate things. To reevaluate life.”
Minick noted that while his business has had to close its open availability they have remained committed to offering services to their members during designated class times by utilizing a reservation system. They’ve also made sure to post up to date regulations along with a guide to recognizing COVID-19 symptoms for their members.
At this point, Minick admitted he’s just happy to be able to open the doors to the FOE community at all. He noted that beginning March 15 the doors to his fitness dojo were closed for three months straight. While members were allowed to check out equipment and classes were hosted via live-stream online Minick readily admits those remote workouts always felt like they were missing some important component.
“Demand is crazy. People are wanting to start right away. I think they found out that working out at home is not so easy,” Minick said. “That speaks to our community here. They are invested in us and we want to make sure they have a place to come back to.”
Minick said he’s still trying to figure out what this week’s updates will mean for workouts at FOE Crossfit starting on Monday. He noted that because his gym has already been operating under a group model there shouldn’t be much to change except for moving the workout stations a little farther apart.
“It’s hard because nobody from the Governor’s office calls us to tell us what we’re supposed to be doing. It’s up to us to interpret it,” Minick explained. “We felt like with the amount of space we have and how it’s set up we can certainly make things safer than Walmart can.”
Over at Physical Impact on Commerce Avenue operators and workout buffs alike have also been busy keeping up with the changing times. Owner Josh Loza agreed that it’s been difficult to implement the changes to his gym with total confidence.
“I’m still going over the new regulations but I reached out to the Health Department and they’re supposed to give me some guidance,” Loza said on Thursday.
One way or another, Loza is committed to keeping his gym open as long as it’s an option. He feels a responsibility to the members who have had to adjust to so many challenges already.
“They’re going from lifting every day to not lifting for three, four, five months and it’s taken a toll on their mental health,” Loza said. “We are just starting to be able to give that back to them and now it looks like we might have to take it away again.”
According to the newest updates from the state patrons will not be required to wear facial covering while engaged in strenuous workouts but must wear them at all other times when inside a fitness center. Teams and individuals are encouraged to workout outside whenever possible.
The Daily News will continue to provide COVID-19 related updates on sports and fitness as they become available.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.