Stay Fit: Area gyms forge ahead in face of new COVID restrictions

Minick noted that while his business has had to close its open availability they have remained committed to offering services to their members during designated class times by utilizing a reservation system. They’ve also made sure to post up to date regulations along with a guide to recognizing COVID-19 symptoms for their members.

At this point, Minick admitted he’s just happy to be able to open the doors to the FOE community at all. He noted that beginning March 15 the doors to his fitness dojo were closed for three months straight. While members were allowed to check out equipment and classes were hosted via live-stream online Minick readily admits those remote workouts always felt like they were missing some important component.

“Demand is crazy. People are wanting to start right away. I think they found out that working out at home is not so easy,” Minick said. “That speaks to our community here. They are invested in us and we want to make sure they have a place to come back to.”

Minick said he’s still trying to figure out what this week’s updates will mean for workouts at FOE Crossfit starting on Monday. He noted that because his gym has already been operating under a group model there shouldn’t be much to change except for moving the workout stations a little farther apart.