Non-runner now runs to stay sane during lockdown

“He hated her,” O’Brien wrote. “Yes, he did. He hated her. Love, too, but it was a hard, hating kind of love.”

Every morning, I put on my running shoes — which was once an oxymoron — and, because I bought them in 2012, they currently have the traction and texture of a wet dolphin.

I also wear a long-sleeve shirt, a dark-blue jacket, one of two pairs of gray shorts and the same black beanie.

I’m telling you this in case I ever hurtle myself into the Sound and need to be identified after. It’s a hard, hating kind of love, after all.

But I’m doing it, and there’s pride in that as well. There’s a feeling of accomplishment. There’s perseverance and persistence that overwhelms the pathetic pain.

In the first half of my run every morning, a voice reminds me — over the sound of old rap or electric guitar or, if we’re being honest, Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” — that I could stop.

“You could walk the rest of the way,” says the persuasive sloth on my shoulder. “You could keep right on walking, for that matter, to Tacoma or California or Mexico. You could start a new life, with a new name and a new job and new hobbies where you never run again.”