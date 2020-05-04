Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases reach 60

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cowlitz County's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 14 over the weekend and Monday to a total of 60, according to county health officials Monday morning. Of those patients, 19 have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, no patients have died or are currently hospitalized, COVID-19 Incident Management Team spokesman Ralph Herrera said. “Recovered” refers to patients who, 28 days after either experiencing symptoms or their COVID-19 test date, are alive and not hospitalized.

Over the weekend Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber told The Daily News that family members of some of the infected Foster Farms workers had tested positive for the virus.

As of last week, 16 workers at the Kelso chicken processing plant had tested positive for the coronavirus. About a third of the 600-employee plant has been tested, according to county health officials.

This story will be updated.

