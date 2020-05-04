Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases reach 60, a rise fueled by close contacts

That plan appears unlikely to take shape. Officials were planning to use the former shelter to quarantine COVID-19 positive patients who couldn’t safely isolate at home, such as those in high-risk groups or who live in large households with potential exposure to the virus, Herrera said. Officials have already spent a portion of a Department of Commerce grant to refurbish the space.

However, that facility may no longer be used out of privacy concerns, Herrera said. Just as the IMT isn’t releasing the addresses of known cases, they’d prefer to not release information about any facilities used to isolate patients.

“Currently there is no one staying in the facility, and it now appears unlikely that it will be able to be used if patient privacy and confidentiality can not be assured for residents that would be placed there,” Herrera said.

He stressed, however, that the decision hasn’t been finalized.