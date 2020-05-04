Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases increase to 53
Cowlitz County's number of COVID-19 cases increased by seven over the weekend, to 53, according to the state’s county-by-county list tally of cases.

No official announcements about the nature or reason for the increases was available Monday. However, over the weekend Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber told The Daily News that family members of some of the infected Foster Farms workers had tested positive for the virus. Details were not immediately available.

As of last week, 16 workers at the Kelso chicken processing plant had tested positive for the coronavirus. About a third of the 600-employee plant has been tested, according to county health officials.

