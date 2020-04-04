He was running out of money but faith overtook fear

And right there, amidst the chaos of my lost perspective and confusion of unbelief, the Holy Spirit spoke to me from Exodus 14:14 (NLT): “The Lord himself will fight for you. Just stay calm.” The Holy Spirit spoke to my heart with words like these: “When man calls you and you get into trouble, you call on man to save you. When I call you and you get into trouble, you will call on Me to save you.”

I got that. And I called.

He was showing me that no matter what dark, turbulent oceans lay before me or those I care about, He is the only One who can part them. Moses could not, Pharaoh could not, I cannot, nor can you part the seas of impossibility.

This is a truth I must relearn — and practice — again and again. God parts Red Seas, He doesn’t remove them. And as much as I need, love and appreciate people, they cannot save me.

The deliverance didn’t happen for us all at once. But it happened.

Money came from unexpected and overlooked sources. Small miracles multiplied daily. We learned to survive on much less than we had been used to, but we survived.