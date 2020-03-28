Grieving alone at a social distance — or online

“He had a very giving heart. For people not to be able to share that in return — that was very, very hard,” said John Cigna, of Shaler, Mr. McDermott’s lifelong friend and business partner.

Inside the funeral home, Mr. Cigna stood several feet from the open coffin and eulogized the man he met in the fourth grade at St. Bonaventure elementary school in 1969.

“We always said he was angelic until he met me,” Mr. Cigna joked.

Outside, in the parking lot, men sipped Crown Royal Canadian whisky, their late friend’s favorite libation.

The hourlong funeral service was streamed live on a private Facebook page to 100 viewers. Emily Austin, a Ross real estate agent, set it up and asked her husband, Johnny, to film it.

“We knew that he had many close friends and that it would be important for them to have the livestream,” Mrs. McDermott said. “When it’s streamed live and posted, it can make a difference in people’s lives. People can go back and watch it again.”