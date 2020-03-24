From top to bottom line: Everest closing means financial hit

According to Ang Tshering, a mountaineering expert in Nepal, the mountaineering industry in the region brings in about $300 million annually — and most of it during the spring climbing season that begins in March and ends in May.

“The closure of the mountains has made thousands of people jobless in the mountaineering community,” Tshering said.

It’s setting up a potentially risky proposition in 2021 — overcrowding on the mountain. There will be a backlog of clients eager to make the trek, along with a new batch of climbers.

Last May, a climber snapped a memorable photo from a line with dozens of hikers in colorful winter gear that snaked into the sky. Climbers were crammed along a sharp-edged ridge above South Col, with a 7,000-foot (2,133-meter) drop on either side, all clipped onto a single line of rope, trudging toward the top of the world.

“It would be very important that Nepal puts reasonable regulations in place for operators and climbers,” said Furtenbach, who resides in Austria and spends time at Lake Tahoe. “Otherwise, I see that risk for a total mess next year.”