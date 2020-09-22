 Skip to main content
Free Washington state park days announced
Free Washington state park days announced

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering 12 free days in 2021 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks "free days" are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.

Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year when passes would not be required to visit state parks, notes the press release. The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

The free days for 2021

Friday, Jan. 1: First Day Hikes, New Year's Day

Monday, Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Friday, March 19: Washington State Parks' 108th birthday

Saturday, April 3: Springtime free day

Saturday, April 20: A springtime free Saturday

Thursday, April 22: Earth Day

Saturday, June 5: National Trails Day

Saturday, June 12: National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 13: Free Fishing Day

Wednesday, Aug. 25: National Park Service birthday

Saturday, Sept. 25: National Public Lands Day

Thursday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 26: Autumn free day

Free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Parks permits. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: washingtonstateparks.us/winter.

