Free Washington state park days announced

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering 12 free days in 2021 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

State Parks "free days" are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.

The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.

Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year when passes would not be required to visit state parks, notes the press release. The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

The free days for 2021

• Friday, Jan. 1: First Day Hikes, New Year's Day

• Monday, Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• Friday, March 19: Washington State Parks' 108th birthday