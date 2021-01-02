Former Longview resident launches artisan chocolatier

Isaac Frerichs, a former Longview resident, recently launched Boujee Bonbon, an artisan chocolatier in San Antonio, Texas.

The business is the creation of urban farmer and food lover Chef Isaac “who has always enjoyed discovering fine chocolates, searching out the best confections on his travels throughout the world,” according to the business’s web site at https://boujeebonbon.com.

Chef Isaac specializes in handmade bonbons, chocolates and fine confections that are sold exclusively on the online shop and at select locations, notes the website.

After discovering the “secret to creating the finest specialty chocolate,” he found the perfect way to weave together his three loves: art, science and food.

The son of Longview resident Susanne Claypool, Chef Isaac is a 1999 graduate of Mark Morris High School and is a 2003 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York with a bachelor’s degree.

Chef Isaac has many years of experience in a variety of restaurants and country clubs, along with experience in catering and in product development, according to a 2014 Daily News People column item on him.