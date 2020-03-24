Roasted cauliflower and chick pea salad

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place the cauliflower on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle over it 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, sprinkle with the paprika, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and cayenne, and season with salt and pepper. Use a spoon or your hands to toss everything until the cauliflower is well coated with the seasoned oil. Roast for 20 minutes until the cauliflower is starting to soften, then add the chickpeas to the pan, use a spoon to stir so they are evenly distributed and coated with the seasoned oil. Roast for another 15 minutes, until the chickpeas have firmed up a bit (they will get firmer as they cool) and the cauliflower is nicely browned and a little crisped at some of the edges. Let cool to slightly warm or room temperature.