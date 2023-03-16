Gillian Faulkner Nyswonger of Longview is the real deal when it comes to Irish cooking. The native of Ireland can even set longtime misconceptions about the country’s recipes straight. “Did you know that corned beef and cabbage isn’t actually a traditional Irish dish?” said Nyswonger. A lot of people believe the Irish eat the dish, but it actually has roots in Jewish-American delis, she said. Despite the origins outside the Emerald Isle, the food blogger still has a recipe for it.

Today, Nyswonger has nine authentic Irish recipes on her blog including cottage pie — similar to shepherd’s pie, but with beef instead of lamb — as well as champ potatoes and Irish wheaten bread to prepare for St. Patrick’s Day. “It’s what I love and know. I don’t think about it as Irish cooking. It’s just food to me,” said Nyswonger. After so many requests from friends to start a food blog, Nyswonger began blogging in October on her website prepareandserve.com. “I love to share the knowledge that I have and if one person gets something from it, that’s great,” she said. Nyswonger’s husband, Burl, is a software engineer and helps with the backend creation of her website, and she also homeschools her 12-year-old son part time. “I’m glad to have the opportunity to work with food without the stress of working in the industry,” she said.

Her love of food started with her father, who often brought home exotic spices from his travels with the merchant navy. She also remembers her mother making, what she called, “excellent food.” “I was exposed to a lot of different foods early on,” she said. Nyswonger attended the University of Ulster and graduated with a degree in hospitality management. She has a trained and worked in both the back and front of house in London, New Jersey, Florida, Switzerland and Germany. Her most recent move was from Seattle three years ago.

After 30 years of living in the states, she is a green card holder. She states that she doesn’t think she will ever become an American citizen. “Every ten years, I renew my card, and it reminds me of the privilege it is to live here,” she said. On her blog, you won’t only find recipes, but also hospitality tricks and general kitchen advice. “My blog is little bit different because I’m hopefully teaching you something you may not have known,” she said.

The food blogger’s goal is to teach readers how to cook more efficiently and be budget friendly while doing it. “I just really want people to get into the kitchen. I want them to feel like they know what they are doing,” said Nyswonger. Each blog post contains step-by-step instructions with photos and tips on how to change up the recipe to the reader’s liking. “Every recipe has flexibility,” she said.

Traditional Irish Soda Bread INGREDIENTS 1 lb all purpose flour 10 oz full fat buttermilk 1 tsp salt 1 tsp sugar 1 tsp baking soda INSTRUCTIONS In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt, sugar and baking soda. Pour in the buttermilk and mix. Use a spoon at first, then use your hands. Form the bread dough into a 'bannock' (round shape with a flattened top) in the bowl. Transfer the bannock onto a Siplat mat, or parchment paper on a baking pan. Using a serrated knife, make a cross in the top. Place in a preheated 350 degrees F. oven for about 45-55 minutes. Test the doneness of the bread by holding the hot bread in a clean drying cloth and knocking on the bottom of the bread. If it sounds hollow, then it's done. Another test is to push down on the surface of the bread. If it sinks, as if the dough is still wet, then return it to the oven and check every 5 minutes until you get a hollow sound and no sinking texture when the surface is pushed.

Champ Potatoes INGREDIENTS 3.5 lbs potatoes about 8 medium sized potatoes 4 oz butter 2 bunches scallions about 12 count 3 oz cream heavy whipping 1 tsp salt INSTRUCTIONS Peel and cut the potatoes into small, even chunks. Add them to a pot of cold, salted water. Boil the potatoes over a medium/high heat until cooked, about 7-8 minutes. Wash and peel away any soft or slimy parts of the scallions. Slice both green and white parts into small pieces. Place the scallions into a pot. Add half of the butter and all of the cream. Cook gently on a medium/low heat. Do not let it burn, just simmer. When the potatoes are cooked, drain all the water from them. Return them to the heat and allow them to dry out by letting the residual water evaporate. Mash them with a hand masher. Add the contents of the pot of scallions to the mashed potatoes. Mix together well, using a spatula, add more salt if needed. It's ready to serve. Add a lid to the pot if you are not quite ready to serve it to retain its heat. Use the remaining half of the butter to melt on the Champ.

