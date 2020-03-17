For the ultimate grilled cheese, use both stove top and oven

I used to butter the bread and try to “grill” the sandwich on the stovetop in a non-stick skillet. But invariably, the cheese was still cool in the middle when the outside of the bread was brown. Making grilled cheese in a panini maker solved these problems, but then it wasn’t a grilled cheese per se. It was a crisp, flattened cheese bread.

I wanted to recreate the perfect drug-store grilled cheese, but with more and better cheese.

So instead of spreading the bread with butter or mayo, I took a note from the drugstore griddle and put a small bit of butter in the pan. Once it was melted, I swirled the bread in the butter, adding a thin coat to one side of the bread. I removed one piece of bread, stacked the cheese on the other, and then topped it with the first slice — butter-side out.

If you’re adding other ingredients, like bacon, tomato, mushrooms, caramelized onions, etc., now is the time to do it.

Quick tip: I keep my bread in the freezer and start out with frozen bread. The rigid bread helps keep the structure of the sandwich intact before the cheese starts to melt and hold everything together. Using frozen bread also slows down the browning (burning) of the bread.