Chicken and biscuits is comfort food at its best

I’ve been making this dish for so long that I can’t even remember where I got the original recipe. It’s my daughter Catherine’s favorite dinner in the world and I’ve changed it here and there over the years. She asks for it every time she comes home.
You can spoon the chicken over toast points or toasted English muffins, but I think it pairs best with a split buttermilk biscuit. Sometimes I stir a handful of shredded cheddar or sprinkle grated Parmesan into the pot for a cheesy upgrade, or substitute chopped green beans for the peas.