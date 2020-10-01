 Skip to main content
Five virtual candidate debates in Wahkiakum County
Virtual debates with candidates for senator and state representative for the 19th Legislative District along with two statewide offices and the Wahkiakum County commissioners race take place in Wahkiakum County. The debates are hosted by the Wahkiakum County Republican and Democratic Virtual Debates Subcommittee.

The debates can be seen in “real time” on the Wahkiakum RandDteam YouTube channel and will also be available a few minutes after the debates end.

Voters may submit questions via email by 5 p.m. the day before each debate to wahkiakumrdteam@gmail.com. People will not be able to ask questions during the debates.

The schedule

 • Oct. 6: 7-7:55 p.m., senate candidates, Legislative District 19, Sen. Dean Takko and Jeff Wilson.

• Oct. 13: 7-7:55 p.m., superintendent of public information, Chris Reykdal and Maia Espinoca.

• Oct. 14: 7-8:55 p.m., state representative, Legislative District 19, Position 1, Jim Walsh and Marianna Everson; and state representative, Legislative District 19, Position 2, Rep. Brian Blake and Joel McEntire.

• Oct. 21: 7-8:55 p.m., Wahkiakum County commissioner, District 1, Mike Backman and Lee Tischer; and Wahkiakum County commissioner, District 2, Dan Cothren and Tim Lawry.

