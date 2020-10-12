Fighting Smelt speech and debate team members earn sweepstakes points

Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team members began the Northwest Forensics conference (NFC) season the weekend of Oct. 10 at the Steve Hunt Classic tournament hosted by Lewis and Clark and Whitman colleges.
Because of campus and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus, conference tournaments are being held virtually with students participating in online platforms, according to a press release from the college.
Despite adjusting to the new tournament format and facing challenging technology issues, the Fighting Smelt ended the tournament with five members earning sweepstakes points across multiple competition events, notes the press release, according to the press release.
Longview resident Ilinca Slabu advanced to the final rounds in three categories. She placed fourth in junior Editorial Commentary and sixth in Extemporaneous Speaking. She also advanced to the octofinal round of junior IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) placing her in the top 16 competitors in a challenging field, note the release.
Longview resident Reagan Gosselin advanced to the quarterfinals in novice IPDA Debate, placing her among the top 8 competitors in the field. Gosselin placed fourth in novice Editorial Commentary and she competed in Persuasive Speaking.
For her report on conservatorship in the United States, Kelso resident Molly Mahoney was named champion of junior Editorial Commentary. She also competed in After Dinner Speaking, Impromptu Speaking and IPDA debate.
Longview resident Jagger Norris placed second in Extemporaneous Speaking for his limited preparation speech that advocated for a political action committee to implement specific election strategies. This was his first final round in any event.
Toledo resident Nyssa Miller advanced to a final round for the first time in her forensics career and placed fourth in novice Impromptu Speaking. She also competed in Extemporaneous Speaking and IPDA Debate.
Kalama resident Teresa Pritchard competed in speech and debate competition for the first time and received her first wins in IPDA Debate. She also competed in Impromptu Speaking.
Longview resident Destiny Losolla began her competitive speech career by competing in Impromptu Speaking.
The LCC team's next competition is the Boxer Rebellion hosted by Pacific Lutheran University on Oct. 24.
