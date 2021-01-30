 Skip to main content
Fibre Federal Credit Union supports local law enforcement
Fibre Federal Credit Union employee Yerlyn Severino-Gomez (center) delivers ‘copcakes’ to Officer Jordan Lange and  Chief Ralph Herrera of the Kalama Police Department as a thank you for their team's service in celebration of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. 

 Courtesy of Fibre Federal Credit Union

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was Jan. 9, was celebrated the first full week of January by Fibre Federal Credit Union and TLC, a division of the credit union.

During the week, donations were accepted for the Behind the Badge Foundation of Washington and the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.

Branch staff delivered “copcakes” to all local police, sheriff and state patrol offices on Jan. 8 as an appreciation of their service. In addition, for a small donation, staff members opted to wear “Law Enforcement Appreciation” badge stickers and dressed in blue and black clothing

A total of $521.78 was raised during the week for the Behind the Badge Foundation and $225 for the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.

The Behind the Badge Foundation provides comprehensive support to Washington state’s law enforcement agencies, families and communities after an officer has died or suffered serious injury in the line of duty, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

The Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation pays for the costs incurred by a line of duty death memorial service, including those associated with the planning, preparation and execution of the ceremony; and also provides support for the survivors of a fallen officer, according to the release.

For more on the foundations, visit https://behndthebadgefoundation.org and https://www.oregonfallenbadge.com.

