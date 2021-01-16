Fibre Federal Credit Union supports colleges

From 2018 through 2020, Fibre Federal Credit Union has distributed $87,000 in grants to four college foundations and eight hospital foundations.

The credit union awards the grants to foundations within its field of membership. Locally, Lower Columbia College Foundation and the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Foundation received grants.

The grant money for the LCC Foundation will support students most at risk of abandoning their educations because of financial hardships.

One Student Success Fund recipient is quoted in a prepared statement from the credit union as saying “Just before receiving the Student Success Grant, I was five days away from running out of gas, (and I had) no books or materials to do my assignments. If it was not for this grant, I would have had to quit school. My appreciation is beyond words.”

LCC students are struggling with money to cover tuition fees, unexpected child care expenses and other emergency costs, according to Kendra Sprague, the college’s vice president of Foundation, Human Resources and Legal Affairs.