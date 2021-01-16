Fibre Federal Credit Union supports colleges

From 2018 through 2020, Fibre Federal Credit Union has distributed $87,000 in grants to four college foundations and eight hospital foundations.
The credit union awards the grants to foundations within its field of membership. Locally, Lower Columbia College Foundation and the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Foundation received grants.
The grant money for the LCC Foundation will support students most at risk of abandoning their educations because of financial hardships.
One Student Success Fund recipient is quoted in a prepared statement from the credit union as saying “Just before receiving the Student Success Grant, I was five days away from running out of gas, (and I had) no books or materials to do my assignments. If it was not for this grant, I would have had to quit school. My appreciation is beyond words.”
LCC students are struggling with money to cover tuition fees, unexpected child care expenses and other emergency costs, according to Kendra Sprague, the college’s vice president of Foundation, Human Resources and Legal Affairs.
“Because of the generosity of donors like Fibre Federal, we have seen students overcome hurdles, stay in school and graduate,” Sprague said, noting the credit union’s donation to the college’s Student Success Fund “gives LCC students the boost they need to finish the quarter and get closer to transforming their lives through education,” she said.
Grant money to the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Foundation will support a youth mentorship program which places at-risk youths in the workplace with PeaceHealth mentors who help the youths set goals, build a strong work ethic and provide students with various opportunities throughout the hospital.
Students are paid to work on an hourly basis with the condition they set aside one-third of their earnings for future educational use. When the time comes for the students to pay tuition at either an academic or trade institution, PeaceHealth matches the students’ savings.
Fibre Federal Credit Union makes numerous charitable donations every year to community organizations through its Community Investment Program, notes the press release.
Financial contributions and volunteer efforts are used through the program to improve education, health services and quality of life within its service area.
For details about the program, visit fibrecu.com.