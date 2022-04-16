 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fibre Federal Credit Union supports animal shelters with youth accounts

Humane Society donation

The Humane Society of Cowlitz County recently received a donation from Fibre Federal Credit Union. Pictured from left are Heather Snyder, FFCU AVP of marketing and community development; Heather Larson, humane society volunteer; Christopher Cone, humane society executive director; Crystal Garrison, FFCU marketing and community development manager; and Bailey Roberts, FFCU community engagement and education coordinator.

Through Cash Club and Student Savings accounts, Fibre Federal Credit Union is helping children save money and also is helping save homeless animals.

For every new member 18 years old or younger who signs up for an account, the credit union will donate $5 to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County or to any animal shelter that is nearest to the branch where the account was opened, at up to $5,000 per year.

Animal shelters in Cowlitz County in Washington; and in Columbia, Clatsop, Lincoln and Tillamook counties in Oregon, have received donations totaling $23,320 in response to the new accounts, according to a press release from the credit union.

Recently, Fibre Federal Marketing and Community Development team members presented a check for $3,070 to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.

The credit union plans to continue developing partnerships with animal shelters and encourages people living within the credit union’s membership areas to get involved with the shelters, notes the press release.

