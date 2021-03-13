FFCU supports animal shelters with youth accounts

Through Cash Club savings accounts, Fibre Federal Credit Union is helping children save money and also is helping save homeless animals.

For every new member 11 years old or younger who signs up for an account, the credit union will donate $5 to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County or to any animal shelter that is nearest to the branch where the account was opened, at up to $5,000 per year.

Animal shelters in Cowlitz County in Washington; and in Columbia, Clatsop, Lincoln and Tillamook counties in Oregon, have received donations totaling $18,320 in response to new Cash Club accounts, according to a press release from the credit union.

In early February, the Humane Society of Cowlitz County received a check for $2,820. Donations to the other animal shelters soon will be given out.

The credit union plans to continue developing partnerships with animal shelters and encourages people living within the credit union’s membership areas to get involved with the shelters, notes the press release.

