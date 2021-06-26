Free park days for rest of year
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free days in 2021 when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.
State Parks “free days” are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass program, according to a press release from Washington State Parks.
The free days apply only at state parks. The Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
The costs for a Discover Pass are $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
The remaining schedule
Aug. 25
- : National Park Service birthday.
Sept. 25
- : National Public Lands Day.
Nov. 11
- : Veterans Day.
Nov. 26
- : Autumn free day.
Parents Place offers class
The date for an eight-week Parents Place class, Self Esteem: A Family Affair, has changed. The class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 1 through Aug. 19.
The in-person class meets outside, weather permitting, at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.
Attendees will learn how to communicate clearly, feel comfortable asking people to treat them the way they want to be treated, build confidence to live without people who won’t respect them, improve self-esteem and more.
The cost is $20 per week per person or $25 per week per couple. Child care is not available.
For details or to register, call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
The schedule
June 29
- : noon, Summer Pruning. Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss the importance of summer pruning, types of pruning cuts and what tools to use along with the best time to prune and what pruning does for the health of a tree.
June 30
- : 6 p.m., Protect Your Home from Wildfires. Master Gardener Judy Masura will explain ways to create a fire-wise landscape around homes built in wooded areas.
July 13
- : noon, Waterwise Gardening: Growing Plants Using Less Water. Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss how to add drought tolerant plants to the landscape to use less water.
July 20
- : noon, Summer Watering. Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain how to water a garden, lawn and landscape including how much is enough and the best ways to water.
July 27
- : noon, Summer Lawn Care. WSU Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will explain steps to maintain a healthy lawn over the summer.
MM class of ’71 seeks classmates
Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1971 are planning on holding their 50-year class reunion Aug. 20 and 21 at the Kelso/Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
The reunion is set to take place August 20th and 21st at the Kelso Elks, 900 Ash Street, Kelso,
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 or send email to mmclass71@gmail.com.
Cynthia Anderson, Glen Anderson, Marla Bachert, Maxine Bachert, Steve Baker, Ron Blood, Luann (Miller) Boeschen, Steve Brown, James Casey, Alice Dillinger, Patti Down, John Fidler, Linda Flemming, Mark Foley, Linda Koistinen, Jill Goehring, Kellee (Parker) Godfrey, Gary Groom, Don Harris, Bruce Hart, Rodney Heckman, Bob Hinkle, Mary Hobson, Cathie Jones, Tom Kirwin, Dick Manary, Christine Pritchett, Lorraine Ratcliffe, Tim Schroeder, Melinda (Whitted) Sparks, Claude Steely and Julie Tover.
Center offers meals, activities
Activities and on-site meals are taking place at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
The Coffee Guys meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers. All drivers must complete a background check.
Forms are at the center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
Meals also are available to go.
People wanting to purchase a meal are asked to call the day before they want the meal or no later than 9 a.m. the day they want the meal. Meals can be picked up at 1 p.m.
The center asks for a $5 donation for each meal from senior citizens 60 years old and older and a $7 donation for people younger than 60 years old.
For details on any activities or to order meals, call the center at 503-556-3889.
The menu
June 28
- : pork stir fry, vegetables and rice.
June 29
- : tamale pie, chips, salsa and sour cream.
June 30
- : spaghetti with meat sauce, bread and salad.
July 1
- : Salisbury steak, baked potato and a vegetable.
July 2
- : fish sandwich, coleslaw and tater tots.
TL class of ’71 seeks classmates
Members of the Toutle Lake High School class of 1971 are planning to hold their 50-year reunion Aug. 21.
They are seeking a few missing classmates. Anyone with information on them is asked to send an email to barylbruner@yahoo.com. Missing classmates are Karen Abercrombie, Ken Beckwith, Jolan Cook, Roger Fickett, Ralph Porter, Ron Richardson and LeAnne Bennet.
RAL class of ’51 seeks classmates
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 are planning their 70-year class reunion set to take place Sept. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
Two classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Charlotte at 360-423-0795, Gaynor at 360-636-2527 or Gloria at 360-425-6547.
Missing classmates are Joann (Alman) Seifert and Larry Duffy.
Donate recyclables to senior center
Bottles and cans for recycling can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
The senior center appreciates the donations and money raised will benefit the senior center.
Overdue library fees waived
The Longview Public Library is waiving all fees through July associated with any items checked out from the library that are past due and billed to patrons accounts as lost.
Items can be returned to the outside book drop or inside the library during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons will not be charged for any replacement or overdue costs, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
For details or to learn about programs and events at the library, call 360-442-5300 or visit the library web page at longviewlibrary.org.
— The Daily News