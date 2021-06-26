Parents Place offers class

The date for an eight-week Parents Place class, Self Esteem: A Family Affair, has changed. The class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, July 1 through Aug. 19.

The in-person class meets outside, weather permitting, at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

Attendees will learn how to communicate clearly, feel comfortable asking people to treat them the way they want to be treated, build confidence to live without people who won’t respect them, improve self-esteem and more.

The cost is $20 per week per person or $25 per week per couple. Child care is not available.

For details or to register, call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.

Gardeners offer online workshops

Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.