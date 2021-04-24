Families are invited to visit the Pomeroy Farm at 20902 N.E. Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt, for a private photo shoot May 21 to May 23. Families can either bring their own photographer or take their own photos. scenes/props available to use include a lemonade stand, gardening, wash day and a flower truck.

The cost is $30 for private access to the farm for on hour.

Reservations are required.

To reserve a spot, visit https://bit.ly/3mSKOVs.

Library expands hours and days

The Longview Public Library is open on a limited basis from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

The number of people admitted to the building will be limited and each person will be limited to spending 30 minutes in the library.

In addition, a limited number of computers with internet access are available for use up to 30 minutes per day.