Senior center offers takeout
Activities and on-site meals at the Rainier Senior Center have been suspended because of COVID-19.
However, the center’s Meals on Wheels program continues and other meals are available to go. People wanting to purchase a meal are asked to call the day before they want the meal or no later than 9 a.m. the day they want the meal. Meals can be picked up at 1 p.m.
The center asks for a $5 donation for each meal from senior citizens 60 years old and older and a $7 donation for people younger than 60 years old.
The menu
April 26
- : tortellini with shrimp in cream sauce, vegetables and bread.
April 27
- : tater tot casserole, vegetables and a salad.
April 28
- : baked fish, rice pilaf and a vegetable.
April 29
- : pasties, a vegetable and a salad.
Learn how to help immunity
Dr. Joyce Choe will discuss “Immunity Made Simple,” how to sustain a healthy immunity system.at 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the Castle Rock Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7531 Old Pacific Highway N., Castle Rock.
Masks are required and there is room in the church to practice social distancing.
For details, call Nathan at 360-430-5753.
Purchase mom a flower basket
Mother’s Day flower baskets are being sold as a fundraiser to benefit Three Rivers Christian School.
Several varieties of baskets can be purchased for $30 each online through the school’s Learning Farm shopify site at https://bit.ly/3gnkL7v.
Money raised from the sale will go toward Three Rivers students’ local, domestic and international trips for Impact Week next year. People who wish to support a specific student should not that in the comment section in the cart area of the site.
Pickup times are from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 5 or May 7 at the elementary school campus, 2610 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
For details about ordering, send an email to Mercedes Anderson at meranderson@3riversschool.net or call the school at 360-423-4510.
Senior Center needs donations
The Longview Senior Center is asking people who have had yard, estate or garage sales and who have items they didn’t sell to consider donating them to the senior center.
Rummage sales are held throughout the year at the center to generate money to keep the center open.
The center’s board of directors is looking for donations of good used merchandise such as clothing and tools along with other miscellaneous goods.
Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.
Apply for off campus classes
Current Cowlitz County high school sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply for Kelso School District off campus programs — firefighter/first responder, health care professional and police officer — for their 2021-2022 school year.
Applications are available in the Career Center at Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; and in all area high school counseling offices.
Students from Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Discovery, Castle Rock, Kalama, Toutle Lake, Winlock and Woodland high schools who are contemplating entering one of the career fields are encouraged to apply.
For details, call Denise Prescott in the Career Center at Kelso High School at 360-501-1838 or send her an email to denise.prescott@kelsosd.org.
Springtime at the Farm photo op
Families are invited to visit the Pomeroy Farm at 20902 N.E. Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt, for a private photo shoot May 21 to May 23. Families can either bring their own photographer or take their own photos. scenes/props available to use include a lemonade stand, gardening, wash day and a flower truck.
The cost is $30 for private access to the farm for on hour.
Reservations are required.
To reserve a spot, visit https://bit.ly/3mSKOVs.
Library expands hours and days
The Longview Public Library is open on a limited basis from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The number of people admitted to the building will be limited and each person will be limited to spending 30 minutes in the library.
In addition, a limited number of computers with internet access are available for use up to 30 minutes per day.
Masks are required for all library patrons older than 2 years old and maintain six feet of physical distance between themselves and other nonhousehold members. Only individuals or household members should ride the elevator at one time, according to a press release from the City of Longview. In addition, no food or drinks will be allowed in the library.
If anyone is sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed or suspected case, should not enter the building, states the release.
Items may be checked out at either desk or through the library’s new self checkout kiosks available on the main floor. WiFi is available along with mobile printing and photocopying.
Items patrons have had held still can be picked up through the library’s drive-thru and people who cannot wear masks are asked to use that service. Items also can be picked up at the lower floor desk.
Credit card and checks will be accepted for payments. Cash will not be accepted at this time.
Obituaries and reference help can be accessed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays by calling 360-442-5300 or by visiting the “Ask a Librarian” area on the library’s website at longviewlibrary.org/askalibrarian.php. Drive-thru information also is available at longviewlibrary.org/techtipholds.php.
