The second annual Cruiz-in to the Elks car show sponsored by the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482 takes place Aug. 7 at the Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

At the first Cruiz-in in 2019, 184 cars were on display. Because of the generosity of sponsors, enough money was raised that year to cover show expenses and give back to the community, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The nonprofit Elks helps local and national charities and money raised from the show will go to local projects.

The success of the show depends on donations of auction items, raffle items, cash or by buying a trophy/plaque for $100. All donations are greatly appreciated, according to car show organizers. Trophy/plaque donors also will help choose vehicles to receive them. The day of the show, representatives of the groups donating toward trophies/plaques are asked to report to the registration area before 10:30 a.m. for instructions. If representatives cannot be present, they should alert the car show committee by July 15 and the committee will award the plaques.

Sponsors are asked to donate items to be included in the 250 goody bags handed out to show participants. This can include candy, memorable items with business names on them, etc.