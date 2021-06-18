Family Story Time at library
In-person Family Story Time is back at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Starting June 24 and held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday mornings through Aug. 12, families are invited to bring a blanket and social distance from other families. A sound system will be set up so attendees can hear.
Books that tie in with the theme Tails and Tales will be featured as well as songs, rhymes and jokes.
The story time is part of the library’s Summer Reading program.
In addition to the story times, Baby Story Time takes place on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and includes a short book, rhymes and “bounces perfect for babies” 2 years old and younger, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
For details, visit the library website at longviewlibrary.org.
Arts and music festival returns
The 10th annual Arts of the Mountain arts and music festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at the Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Silver Lake.
To get to the Grange, take Exit 49 off I-5 and go five miles east on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway (State Route 504).
More than 20 Southwest Washington artisans will present their wares including mixed media, blacksmithing, stained and fused glass, jewelry, ceramics, up-cycled art, wood working, fantasy art, lamp working, silversmithing, rustic art, soaps, sipping vinegar, fabric art, pyrography, mosaics and illustrations.
Arts of the Mountain is a nonprofit 501(c)8 group, sponsored by the Silver Lake Grange.
For details, call Kevlyn Hoisington at 360-431-9802 or send an email to artsofthemountain@gmail.com.
Rent tables for garage sale
The Rainier Senior Center is renting tables outside the center for the citywide garage sale scheduled for June 26.
The cost is $10 per table, plus a $20 refundable cleaning fee.
To rent a table, call Rachel at 503-369-6382 or the senior center at 503-556-3889.
Summer Concerts at the Lake return
The free Summer Concerts at the Lake series returns in July. The concerts are held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea.
The series showcases regional and national performers featuring a variety of music genres.
The series is presented by Kirkpatrick Family Care with support from KLOG, KUKN and The WAVE, Red Canoe Credit Union, Cascade Networks by Wave, Mike Wallin — Keller Williams Real Estate, the Cowlitz PUD, the Port of Longview and Longview Recycling.
The schedule
July 8: Third Stage; tribute to Boston; thirdstageboston.com
- .
July 15: 5 Guys Named Moe; ultimate dance and show band;
- .
July 22: Rock Bottom Boys; rock and roll with hillbilly sound;
July 29: Ted Vigil; John Denver tribute artist;
- .
Aug. 5: The Coats; Pacific Northwest premiere a cappela band; the coats.org
- .
Aug. 12: Rockit Radio; 1980s-1990s greatest dance hits; rockitradioband.com
- .
Donate items to car show
The second annual Cruiz-in to the Elks car show sponsored by the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482 takes place Aug. 7 at the Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
At the first Cruiz-in in 2019, 184 cars were on display. Because of the generosity of sponsors, enough money was raised that year to cover show expenses and give back to the community, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
The nonprofit Elks helps local and national charities and money raised from the show will go to local projects.
The success of the show depends on donations of auction items, raffle items, cash or by buying a trophy/plaque for $100. All donations are greatly appreciated, according to car show organizers. Trophy/plaque donors also will help choose vehicles to receive them. The day of the show, representatives of the groups donating toward trophies/plaques are asked to report to the registration area before 10:30 a.m. for instructions. If representatives cannot be present, they should alert the car show committee by July 15 and the committee will award the plaques.
Sponsors are asked to donate items to be included in the 250 goody bags handed out to show participants. This can include candy, memorable items with business names on them, etc.
Throughout the show, emcee Josh Carter from KUKN radio will recognize businesses that have donated to the show and encourage participants and show attendees to support the businesses.
For details or to make arrangements to donate, call Brenda Courser at 360-430-7330.
RAL class of ’51 seeks classmates
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 are planning their 70-year class reunion set to take place Sept. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Charlotte at 360-423-0795, Gaynor at 360-636-2527 or Gloria at 360-425-6547.
Missing classmates are Janet (Dejaeger) Dalton, Robert Fredrickson, Jean (Jones) Pittman, David Foley, Joann (Alman) Seifert, Joann (Peterson) Swanson, Tony Krivanek, Beverly (Conger) Pittman, Larry Duffy and Carl Gagnat.