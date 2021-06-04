Bottle water and food to munch on will be provided. Other beverages will be available at the no-host bar. The first six checks received will be awarded a free drink card.

New at this reunion will be a photo booth. Photo included in the price of the ticket.

At noon Sept. 11, classmates are invited to tour R.A. Long. The tour is free, but organizers would appreciate a head count. People who have mobility issues should let organizers know so the elevator can be made available. On the second floor of the school is a memorabilia room.

Sixteen spots are available for an RAL golf scramble Sept. 11 at the Mint Valley Golf Course. The $40 per person cost incudes 18 holes of golf and a cart. Reservations need to be made by Aug. 1. The first tee time is at 10 a.m. and golfers are asked to arrive at the clubhouse no later than 9:30 a.m. to check in and get teams organized.

Reunion organizers express their thanks to two classmates who prefer to remain anonymous “who generously donated funds to cover the cost of the venue in order to keep the ticket prices affordable.”

Checks should be made payable to R.A. Long Class of 1975 and mailed to Susanne Claypool, 506 Mallard Lane, Longview, WA 98632.

