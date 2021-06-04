Overdue library fees waived
The Longview Public Library is waiving all fees through July associated with any items checked out from the library that are past due and billed to patrons accounts as lost.
Items can be returned to the outside book drop or inside the library during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons will not be charged for any replacement or overdue costs, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
For details or to learn about programs and events at the library, call 360-442-5300 or visit the library web page at longviewlibrary.org.
‘Valley’ wide garage sale
A “valley” wide garage sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5.
Twenty-five households in the Rose Valley area, including Carrolls, are participating.
Maps will be available Saturday morning at H and I Grocery, 1221 Rose Valley Road; and at the Rose Valley Grange No. 953, 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
Vendors also will be at the Grange along with food sales. Money raised will go toward the Grange’s scholarship fund for Kelso High School students.
Donate blood to Red Cross
The American Red Cross urges healthy people who have all types of blood to donate blood or platelets to ensure there is a stable blood supply available for patients.
A blood donor or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
Clatskanie
- : 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 8, Clatskanie PUD, 495 E. Columbia River Highway.
Longview
- : noon to 6 p.m. June 9, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Longview Stake, 900 11th Ave.
RAL class of ’75 plans reunion
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1975 are holding a 45th + 1 reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 11 at the Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, Longview.
The cost is $15 per person if paid before Aug. 1 or $20 per person if paid after Aug. 1.
Just like the group’s 60th Birthday Bash, the reunion is about “good times, past, present and future,” according to a Facebook post. “It’s laid back, so no need to get fancy unless you feel like it,” reads the post. Shorts, T-shirts and flip flops are acceptable.
Bottle water and food to munch on will be provided. Other beverages will be available at the no-host bar. The first six checks received will be awarded a free drink card.
New at this reunion will be a photo booth. Photo included in the price of the ticket.
At noon Sept. 11, classmates are invited to tour R.A. Long. The tour is free, but organizers would appreciate a head count. People who have mobility issues should let organizers know so the elevator can be made available. On the second floor of the school is a memorabilia room.
Sixteen spots are available for an RAL golf scramble Sept. 11 at the Mint Valley Golf Course. The $40 per person cost incudes 18 holes of golf and a cart. Reservations need to be made by Aug. 1. The first tee time is at 10 a.m. and golfers are asked to arrive at the clubhouse no later than 9:30 a.m. to check in and get teams organized.
Reunion organizers express their thanks to two classmates who prefer to remain anonymous “who generously donated funds to cover the cost of the venue in order to keep the ticket prices affordable.”
Checks should be made payable to R.A. Long Class of 1975 and mailed to Susanne Claypool, 506 Mallard Lane, Longview, WA 98632.
MM class of ’67 meets
Members of the Mark Morris High School class of 1967 are invited to a class luncheon at 1 p.m. June 8 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Grade St, Kelso. Classmates will meet in the main dining room.
For details, call Kandy Lewis at 360-425-9761.
RAL class of ’51 seeks classmatesMembers of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 are planning their 70-year class reunion set to take place Sept. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Charlotte at 360-423-0795, Gaynor at 360-636-2527 or Gloria at 360-425-6547.
Missing classmates are Janet (Dejaeger) Dalton, Robert Fredrickson, Jean (Jones) Pittman, David Foley, Joann (Alman) Seifert, Joann (Peterson) Swanson, Tony Krivanek, Beverly (Conger) Pittman, Larry Duffy, Carl Gagnat, and Phyllis and Bob Powell.