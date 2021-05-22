• Fridays: 9 a.m., beginning line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., single handed pinochle, $1.25 for member, $2.25 for nonmembers.

• Every other Sunday starting May 23: 1 p.m. music and dancing, $5 per person; May 23 features the Boursaw Brothers.

Rummage sale at senior center

A rummage sale takes place May 27 and 28 at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.

Anyone who would like to donate to the rummage sale is encouraged to take items to the center between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 24-27. People who cannot drop off items can call the center at 360-636-0210 to make arrangements for pickup. The center cannot accept furniture or large appliances at this time.

The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. May 27 at the center with slightly used donated items. From noon to 4 pm. May 28, clothing will be offered at $1 a bag.

