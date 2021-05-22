Register children for kindergarten
Full day kindergarten registrations are being accepted in the Longview Public Schools system.
Skills learned in kindergarten include the fundamentals of reading, writing and math, which form the basis for literacy, according to a flyer.
Visit longviewschools.com to enroll online or call the school in the residential area where you live.
Columbia Heights Elementary, 360-577-7461; Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary, 360-575-7502; Kessler Elementary School, 360-575-7541; Mint Valley Elementary School, 360-575-7582; Northlake Elementary School, 360-501-8700; Olympic Elementary School, 360-575-7087; Robert Gray Elementary School, 360-575-7331; or St. Helens Elementary School, 360-575-7362.
Sons of Norway Lodge opening
The Sons of Norway Lodge is re-opening slowly.
Language classes return to in person this month after year-long Zoom classes.
The free classes are open to anyone in the community interested in learning the Norwegian language from beginners to advanced speakers.
The first class takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 26 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. A coffee break takes place around 6 p.m. Snacks are welcome.
Longview Senior Center offering activities
The Longview Senior Center is open and beginning to offer activities.
The center is located at 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Bingo is open to all ages. All other activities open to people 50 years old or older. People who have a caregiver or someone younger than 50 can attend the center with the person 50 years old or older.
Membership is $20 per person per year or $30 per couple per year.
For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.
The schedule
• Mondays: 12:30 p.m., single handed pinochle, $1.25 for member, $2.25 for nonmembers; partners not necessary to play.
• Tuesdays: 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment; 2 p.m., karaoke.
• Wednesdays: noon, bingo with buy-in at 11 a.m., open to everyone.
• Thursdays: 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15, beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment.
• Fridays: 9 a.m., beginning line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., single handed pinochle, $1.25 for member, $2.25 for nonmembers.
• Every other Sunday starting May 23: 1 p.m. music and dancing, $5 per person; May 23 features the Boursaw Brothers.
Rummage sale at senior center
A rummage sale takes place May 27 and 28 at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Anyone who would like to donate to the rummage sale is encouraged to take items to the center between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 24-27. People who cannot drop off items can call the center at 360-636-0210 to make arrangements for pickup. The center cannot accept furniture or large appliances at this time.
The sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. May 27 at the center with slightly used donated items. From noon to 4 pm. May 28, clothing will be offered at $1 a bag.