Liu is the chief executive officer of Citizen University, a nonprofit working to “foster powerful, responsible citizenship across the country,” according to a press release from the Community Foundation. Liu also is the director of the Aspen Institute’s Citizenship and American Identity Program. He is considered a “thought leader on the subjects of civic life and identity in the United States,” notes the release.

After his talk, he will participate in a live conversation with CFSWW program officer Esra Khalil. They will discuss philanthropy and civic engagement along with answering questions from the audience.

Liu is the son of Chinese immigrants. He was a White House speech writer for former President Bill Clinton and also was the president’s deputy domestic policy adviser. He was a board member for the Corporation for National and Community Service, the Washington Board of Education and the Seattle Public Library.

Recently he became a member of the American Academy to the Arts. He also was chosen to be a 2020 Ashoka Fellow.