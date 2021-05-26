Virtual hiring fair held today
A Manufacturing Virtual Hiring Fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at bit.ly/3tBuVEw.
The free event includes entry-level positions, quality assurance positions, sawmill production and repair tech positions along with machinists, truck drivers, engineers, millers, machine operators, millwrights, electricians and more, according to a press release from Workforce Southwest Washington.
There are more than 450 manufacturing job postings online in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties according to the press release with companies from Southwest Washington; and Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties in Oregon.
Among the companies participating are Accel Plastics, Benchmade Knives, Columbia Machine, Columbia Steel, Interfor, LifePort, Micropump Inc., Navy — NAVFAC, Neil Jones Food Company, nLIGHT, Novolex, Northwest Pipe Co., Packsource, SEH America, Silicon Forest Electronics, Simonds, Smak Plastics, Steelscape, Sunrise Manufacturing, Tosoh Quartz, UNFI, WaferTech, Waite Specialty, Wilcox & Flegel and Woodcraft.
Job seekers also will be able to visit the WorkSource Southwest Washington area to learn about resources for searching for jobs and training as well as help with writing resumes and other workshops.
The free online event is sponsored by Workforce Southwest Washington, Worksystems Inc., Clackamas Workforce Partnership and is hosted by WorkSource.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
The schedule
May 26
- : 6 p.m., Pasture Management. WSU Cowlitz County Extension Director Gary Fredricks will discuss the best practices to keep pastures productive for the long run while maximizing forage through managed grazing.
June 1
- : noon, Building an Arbor. Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will explain how to construct an arbor and offer tips to consider during construction.
June 8
- : noon, Landscaping With Native Plants. Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will discuss some of the best native plants for Pacific Northwest landscapes.
June 15
- : noon, Escaped Ornamental Noxious Weeds. Master Gardener and Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Coordinator Jennifer Mendoza will discuss what to do about escaped ornamental noxious weeds.
June 22
- : noon, Solving Summer Garden Problems. Master Gardener Alice Slusher will identify and discuss how to manage problems that may pop up in the garden during the growing season using the common sense and nature friendly Integrated Pest Management method.
June 29
- : noon, Summer Pruning. Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss the importance of summer pruning, types of pruning cuts and what tools to use along with the best time to prune and what pruning does for the health of a tree.
Eric Liu speaks at virtual celebration
Author and educator Eric Liu will speak at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s first virtual philanthropy event.
Titled Together We Can, the event takes place from noon to 1 p.m. June 1. Tickets are available at cfsww.org and include access to an after-event conversation with Liu. The suggested ticket price is $25 per person.
Liu is the chief executive officer of Citizen University, a nonprofit working to “foster powerful, responsible citizenship across the country,” according to a press release from the Community Foundation. Liu also is the director of the Aspen Institute’s Citizenship and American Identity Program. He is considered a “thought leader on the subjects of civic life and identity in the United States,” notes the release.
After his talk, he will participate in a live conversation with CFSWW program officer Esra Khalil. They will discuss philanthropy and civic engagement along with answering questions from the audience.
Liu is the son of Chinese immigrants. He was a White House speech writer for former President Bill Clinton and also was the president’s deputy domestic policy adviser. He was a board member for the Corporation for National and Community Service, the Washington Board of Education and the Seattle Public Library.
Recently he became a member of the American Academy to the Arts. He also was chosen to be a 2020 Ashoka Fellow.
His latest book is “Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility, and Democracy.” His other books include “You’re More Powerful Than You Think: A Citizen’s Guide to Making Change Happen,” and the national best sellers “The Gardens of Democracy” and “True Patriot.”
He also is a regular writer for national news outlets, including a correspondent at TheAtlantic.com.
KSD sponsors free meals for children
The Kalama School District is sponsoring what is called the Summer Food Service Program for children. The program is being run throughout the year because of the pandemic.
Free meals will be available through June 11 to children 18 years old and younger who have enrolled in the program.
Breakfast is available from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kalama School District, 548 China Garden Road.
For details or to learn of the qualifications for the free meals, call Heidi Neiman at 360-673-5772.