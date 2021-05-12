Members provide everything to sewers except a sewing machine. All levels of experience are welcome. The group also accepts fabric used to make the quilts.

People interested in joining the group are invited to attend a meeting. Meetings are held from 12:30 to 4:30 Wednesdays at the Exodus Church, 2746 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

For details, call Peggy Hofemann at 360-353-8578.

School gardens hold online sale

The Lower Columbia School Gardens online plant sale opens at 3:30 p.m. May 12 and closes after 80 orders are received or at 11 a.m. May 13, whichever comes first.

To shop, visit lowercolumbiaschoolgardens.org and click on the “Shop” button at the top of the page.

No in-person or on-site orders will be accepted. Anyone who places an order and needs to change it should text or call 360-200-8918 before pick up. For people whose only options are cash or EBT cards (for edible plants), call the above number before placing an order to make payment arrangements. People should use their judgement and limit the number of plants ordered so more community members can participate in growing food.