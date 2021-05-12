Online plant sale
deadline Thursday
The Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardeners online plant sale ends Thursday.
Plants can be ordered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday at 2021-plant-sale.cheddarup.com.
Dozens of varieties of hard-to-find plants, tomatoes and peppers will be available as well as an expanded selection of herbs and other vegetables, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. Prices will be $3 for a 4-inch pot and $5 per large plant in a gallon sized pot.
Plants can be picked up May 15 at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
All money raised from the sale will go toward the Master Gardeners outreach programs and workshops.
Quilters looking for new members
The Head Start Quilters/Cowlitz Community Quilters group makes quilts for Head Start children and for homeless teens without a parent who are not in the foster care system.
The quilting group needs more people to help. Provided to the children in a “tote” are a quilt and a pillowcase that group members make, a new pillow, a hat, a scarf and gloves.
Members provide everything to sewers except a sewing machine. All levels of experience are welcome. The group also accepts fabric used to make the quilts.
People interested in joining the group are invited to attend a meeting. Meetings are held from 12:30 to 4:30 Wednesdays at the Exodus Church, 2746 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
For details, call Peggy Hofemann at 360-353-8578.
School gardens hold online sale
The Lower Columbia School Gardens online plant sale opens at 3:30 p.m. May 12 and closes after 80 orders are received or at 11 a.m. May 13, whichever comes first.
To shop, visit lowercolumbiaschoolgardens.org and click on the “Shop” button at the top of the page.
No in-person or on-site orders will be accepted. Anyone who places an order and needs to change it should text or call 360-200-8918 before pick up. For people whose only options are cash or EBT cards (for edible plants), call the above number before placing an order to make payment arrangements. People should use their judgement and limit the number of plants ordered so more community members can participate in growing food.
Orders will be ready for no-contact pickup at the garden at Northlake Elementary School, 2210 Olympia Way, Longview on May 14 based on the first letter of the purchaser’s last name: 9-9:30 a.m. for last names A-E, 9:30-10 a.m. for last names F-J, 1-10:30 a.m. for last names K-R and 10:30-11 a.m. for last names S-Z.
If the specified timeframe is inconvenient, call 360-200-8918 to see if other arrangements can be made.
Upon arrival, drivers should pull up to the curb closest to the garden along Olympia Way facing Ocean Beach Highway and remain in their vehicles.
Please write last name and order number on a piece of paper and place it in the window where it can be seen. If, for some reason, a person cannot make it to the scheduled pickup in time, call the above phone number.
Orders will be delivered to the cars.
More plants will become available as they are ready.
SON members plan activities
The following Sons of Norway events take place at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.
The public is welcome to attend and learn about the lodge and its activities. Attendees are asked to use the back door. Masks are required.
May 12, 19 and 26
- : 1-3 p.m., garage sale, $3 per bag.
May 15
- : 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sons of Norway Syttende Mai celebration (Norway’s Constitution Day) with drive through dinners available: $10 for potato soup, sandwich (egg salad or ham and cheese) and three Norwegian cookies. Must make reservations by April 30, for pickup time and pay with cash at time of pickup. Call Terri at 360-430-5621 to reserve a dinner.
June 11 and June 12
- : 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Collectible and Artisan Market. Tables available for rent at $20 for a 6 foot table or $25 for an 8-foot table for both days. Set-up takes place June 10 at 2 p.m. For a registration form and details, call SON President Nancy Harris at 360-423-2769.
Downtowners plan clean-up day
Members of the Longview Downtowners are hosting the Downtown Longview Clean-Up day from 9 to 11 a.m. May 15.
People interested in helping out are asked to meet in the parking lot behind the Mill City Grill at 1260 Commerce Ave. From there, people will gather into smaller groups to start cleaning. Participants should bring their own gloves, grabbers, shovels and rakes. They also should wear clothing appropriate for the weather along with a mask and observe social distancing.
For details, email Lindsey Cope at cope@cowlitzec.com.