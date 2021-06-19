KHS class of ’51 plans luncheon
Members of the Kelso High School class of 1951 are invited to the group’s 70th reunion luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 22 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
Attendees can order off the menu at the no-host lunch.
RSVP to Darlene Michels Goodman by calling 360-425-6828.
Overdue library fees waived
The Longview Public Library is waiving all fees through July associated with any items checked out from the library that are past due and billed to patrons accounts as lost.
Items can be returned to the outside book drop or inside the library during library hours from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons will not be charged for any replacement or overdue costs, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
For details or to learn about programs and events at the library, call 360-442-5300 or visit the library web page at longviewlibrary.org.
TRCS selling luminaries
Key Club members at Three Rivers Christian School are selling luminary bags with candles to support Relay for Life.
The annual walk around the track at Kelso High School will not be held this year because of COVID-19. Key Club members will assemble bags and ship them to purchasers’ mail boxes. They encourage people to place the bags on their porches and turn on the electric candle in honor of a loved one who has passed away.
Money raised will go to the American Cancer Society in support of the work the organization does in Cowlitz County, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
The purchase of the bags and candles is by donation.
For details on how to order, send an email to Carol Karns at ckarns@3riversschool.net.
LV Senior Center offering activities
The Longview Senior Center is open and offering activities.
The center is located at 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Bingo is open to all ages. All other activities are open to people 50 years old or older. People who have a caregiver or someone younger than 50 years old can attend the center with the person 50 years old or older.
Membership is $20 per person per year or $30 per couple per year.
For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.
The schedule
Mondays
- : 12:30 p.m., single handed pinochle, $1.25 for member, $2.25 for nonmembers; partners not necessary to play.
Tuesdays
- : 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment; 2 p.m., karaoke.
Wednesdays
- : noon, bingo with buy-in at 11 a.m., open to everyone.
Thursdays
- : 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15, beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment.
Fridays
- : 9 a.m., beginning line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., single handed pinochle, $1.25 for member, $2.25 for nonmembers.
Every other Sunday
- : 1 p.m. music and dancing, $5 per person.
RAL class of ’75 plans reunion
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1975 are holding a 45th + 1 reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 11 at the Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, Longview.
The cost is $15 per person if paid before Aug. 1 or $20 per person if paid after Aug. 1.
Just like the group’s 60th Birthday Bash, the reunion is about “good times, past, present and future,” according to a Facebook post. “It’s laid back, so no need to get fancy unless you feel like it,” reads the post. Shorts, T-shirts and flip flops are acceptable.
Bottled water and food to munch on will be provided. Other beverages will be available at the no-host bar. The first six checks received will be awarded a free drink card.
New at this reunion will be a photo booth. The photo is included in the price of the ticket.
At noon Sept. 11, classmates are invited to tour R.A. Long. The tour is free, but organizers would appreciate a head count. People who have mobility issues should let organizers know so the elevator can be made available. On the second floor of the school is a memorabilia room.
Sixteen spots are available for an RAL golf scramble Sept. 11 at the Mint Valley Golf Course. The $40 per person cost incudes 18 holes of golf and a cart. Reservations need to be made by Aug. 1. The first tee time is at 10 a.m. and golfers are asked to arrive at the clubhouse no later than 9:30 a.m. to check in and get teams organized.
Reunion organizers express their thanks to two classmates who prefer to remain anonymous “who generously donated funds to cover the cost of the venue in order to keep the ticket prices affordable.”
Checks should be made out to R.A. Long Class of 1975 and mailed to Susanne Claypool, 506 Mallard Lane, Longview, WA 98632.
LCC offers Summer Bridge program
The lineup for the 2021 Lower Columbia College Summer Bridge Program has been announced.
The event is open to anyone thinking about attending college. Attendees can learn about dual credit opportunities such as joint high school and college enrollment at the event taking place June 29 on the campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview.
A variety of activities will be available, including:
- Tours of the campus in small groups.
- Help with the financial aid application process.
- Information from “college success” instructors.
- Information on college onboarding steps.
- Meeting the TRiO Student Support Services team.
- Getting to know future LCC peers.
- Playing LCC “bingo” for a chance to win prizes such as LCC swag and a $100 bookstore gift card.
For details about the program and to register for it, visit lowercolumbia.edu/future or call 360-442-2610.
Master Gardeners offer many services
Cowlitz County Washington State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers provide numerous free services to the public, such as the Home Vegetable Education Garden and the Plant and Insect Clinic.
Recently, the Master Gardeners asked community members to apply to receive a free 2- by 4-foot raised bed built for them that includes soil. The MGs decided to focus on families with children and first-time gardeners for placement of the beds, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
The beds were installed in May. The recipients also received plant starts and will get ongoing gardening support to answer their gardening questions.
The Master Gardener Raised Bed program began in 2012 to promote vegetable gardening in Cowlitz County.
The Plant and Insect Clinic is an online service where people can ask questions and upload photos to the MG website, cowlitzcomg.com/plant-and-insect-clinic or they call 360-577-3014.
As Washington state reopens, people will once again be able to bring samples to the Cowlitz County Extension Office at 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.
For details, call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or send him at email to garyf@wsu.edu.
Library’s seed program returns
The Longview Public Library’s seed library program has returned.
People with library cards can request up to 10 packets of vegetables or native seed, according to a press release from the city of Longview. To look through the seed catalog, visit longviewlibrary.org/seedlibrary.php. People are encouraged to save seed from varieties marked “easy.”