The cost is $15 per person if paid before Aug. 1 or $20 per person if paid after Aug. 1.

Just like the group’s 60th Birthday Bash, the reunion is about “good times, past, present and future,” according to a Facebook post. “It’s laid back, so no need to get fancy unless you feel like it,” reads the post. Shorts, T-shirts and flip flops are acceptable.

Bottled water and food to munch on will be provided. Other beverages will be available at the no-host bar. The first six checks received will be awarded a free drink card.

New at this reunion will be a photo booth. The photo is included in the price of the ticket.

At noon Sept. 11, classmates are invited to tour R.A. Long. The tour is free, but organizers would appreciate a head count. People who have mobility issues should let organizers know so the elevator can be made available. On the second floor of the school is a memorabilia room.

Sixteen spots are available for an RAL golf scramble Sept. 11 at the Mint Valley Golf Course. The $40 per person cost incudes 18 holes of golf and a cart. Reservations need to be made by Aug. 1. The first tee time is at 10 a.m. and golfers are asked to arrive at the clubhouse no later than 9:30 a.m. to check in and get teams organized.