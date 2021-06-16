Book sale starts Friday

The Friends of the Library book sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 and June 19 in the back room of the Castle Rock Public Library, 137 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.

All books are $4 per grocery bag and bags will be provided.

For details, call the library at 360-274-6961.

Learn about fuchsias The first in the free speaker series, LPL Seed Library Presents, takes place at 11 a.m. June 19 via Zoom.

The series aims to explore the diverse topics in the rich world of plants and their places in people’s lives, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The first program features R. Theo Margelony on “Hardy Fuchsias in the Garden.” Margelony and his “Fuchsias in the City” left his tiny 1/94th of an acre garden in Manhattan, New York, to start growing and blogging at “The Fuchsietum — A Garden in Portland,” notes the release. He will discuss how to start a new garden and how to choose, grow and enjoy fuchsias.