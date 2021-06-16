 Skip to main content
Book sale starts Friday

The Friends of the Library book sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 and June 19 in the back room of the Castle Rock Public Library, 137 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.

All books are $4 per grocery bag and bags will be provided.

For details, call the library at 360-274-6961.

Learn about fuchsias The first in the free speaker series, LPL Seed Library Presents, takes place at 11 a.m. June 19 via Zoom.

The series aims to explore the diverse topics in the rich world of plants and their places in people’s lives, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The first program features R. Theo Margelony on “Hardy Fuchsias in the Garden.” Margelony and his “Fuchsias in the City” left his tiny 1/94th of an acre garden in Manhattan, New York, to start growing and blogging at “The Fuchsietum — A Garden in Portland,” notes the release. He will discuss how to start a new garden and how to choose, grow and enjoy fuchsias.

Margelony’s Fuchsia+Blog is online at fuchsiasinthecity.com. He posts about fuchsias and other garden topics. He also posts on Twitter and Instagram at @fuchsiarius and on Facebook at facebook.com/Fuchsietum.

To join the program, visit the link at longviewlibrary.org under the Seed Library page.

LPL Seed Library Presents is funded by the Friends of the Longview Library and the Longview Library Foundation.

Workshops for small businesses

Two free workshops for small businesses are being hosted by Lower Columbia College in partnership with the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments.

Small Business Planning and Strategy takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. June 17 in the River Street Meeting Room, 25 River St., Suite D, Cathlamet.

Quickbooks for Small Businesses takes place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 22 in room HSB 101 at LCC, 1900 Maple St., Longview.

Registration is required. For details or to register, visit cwcog.org or view the informational flyer at bit.ly/3gLfR35.

Eat a meal, attend activity

Activities and on-site meals are taking place at the Rainier Senior Center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

The Coffee Guys meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers. All drivers must complete a background check. Forms are at the center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.

Meals also are available to go.

People wanting to purchase a meal are asked to call the day before they want the meal or no later than 9 a.m. the day they want the meal. Meals can be picked up at 1 p.m.

The center asks for a $5 donation for each meal from senior citizens 60 years old and older and a $7 donation for people younger than 60 years old.

For details on any activities or to order meals, call the center at 503-556-3889.

The menu

June 16

  • : homemade potato soup and a deli ham sandwich.

June 17

  • : fish and chips, coleslaw, tarter sauce and lemons.

June 18

  • : meat loaf, mashed potatoes and vegetables.

June 21

  • : Sloppy Joe’s, jo-jo potatoes and a vegetable.

June 22

  • : ham, potatoes au grautin, vegetables and roll.

June 23

  • : cheeseburgers, chips and macaroni salad.

June 24

  • : corned beef stew and a biscuit.

June 25

  • : crisp chicken, salad, vegetable soup and cheese biscuits.

June 28

  • : pork stir fry, vegetables and rice.

June 29

  • : tamale pie, chips, salsa and sour cream.

June 30

  • : spaghetti with meat sauce, bread and salad.

July 1

  • : Salisbury steak, baked potato and a vegetable.

July 2

  • : fish sandwich, coleslaw and tater tots.

The Daily News

