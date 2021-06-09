WRE hosts service day

Windermere Real Estate of Kelso/Longview is hosting its 37th Annual Community Service day June 11.

Brokers, managers, owners and staff from its 300 office across the Western United States gather together and devote their work day to making positive changes in the neighborhoods they serve, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Locally, Windemere brokers will help with two Habitat for Humanity home builds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at 154 Lexington Ave. and at 1323 S. 13th St., both in Kelso.

The volunteers will help with construction and finishing work.

Parents Place offers class

An eight-week Parents Place class, Self Esteem: A Family Affair, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, June 24 through Aug. 12.

The in-person class meets outside, weather permitting, at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

Attendees will learn how to communicate clearly, feel comfortable asking people to treat them the way they want to be treated, build confidence to live without people who won’t respect them, improve self-esteem and more.