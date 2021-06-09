WRE hosts service day
Windermere Real Estate of Kelso/Longview is hosting its 37th Annual Community Service day June 11.
Brokers, managers, owners and staff from its 300 office across the Western United States gather together and devote their work day to making positive changes in the neighborhoods they serve, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Locally, Windemere brokers will help with two Habitat for Humanity home builds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at 154 Lexington Ave. and at 1323 S. 13th St., both in Kelso.
The volunteers will help with construction and finishing work.
Parents Place offers class
An eight-week Parents Place class, Self Esteem: A Family Affair, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, June 24 through Aug. 12.
The in-person class meets outside, weather permitting, at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.
Attendees will learn how to communicate clearly, feel comfortable asking people to treat them the way they want to be treated, build confidence to live without people who won’t respect them, improve self-esteem and more.
The cost is $20 per week per person or $25 per week per couple. Child care is not available.
For details or to register, call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.
Rainier Senior Center opening
Activities and on-site meals at the Rainier Senior Center are slowly beginning again.
The Coffee Guys meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Bingo started June 7. Attendees must wear a mask unless they are vaccinated.
The Meals on Wheels program needs delivery drivers. All drivers must complete background checks. Forms are at the center at 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
Other meals are available to go.
People wanting to purchase a meal are asked to call the day before they want the meal or no later than 9 a.m. the day they want the meal. Meals can be picked up at 1 p.m.
The center asks for a $5 donation for each meal from senior citizens 60 years old and older and a $7 donation for people younger than 60 years old.
For details on any activities or to order meals, call the center at 503-556-3889.
The menu
June 10
- : western beef stew, biscuit and salad.
June 11
- : lasagna, green salad and bread.
June 14
- : chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and veggies.
June 15
- : stuffed pepper casserole and fiesta vegetables.
June 16
- : homemade potato soup and a deli ham sandwich.
June 17
- : fish and chips, coleslaw, tarter sauce and lemons.
June 18
- : meat loaf, mashed potatoes and vegetables.
June 21
- : Sloppy Joe’s, jo-jo potatoes and a vegetable.
June 22
- : ham, potatoes au grautin, vegetables and roll.
June 23
- : cheeseburgers, chips and macaroni salad.
June 24
- : corned beef stew and a biscuit.
June 25
- : crisp chicken, salad, vegetable soup and cheese biscuits.
June 28
- : pork stir fry, vegetables and rice.
June 29
- : tamale pie, chips, salsa and sour cream.
June 30
- : spaghetti with meat sauce, bread and salad.
July 1
- : Salisbury steak, baked potato and a vegetable.
July 2
- : fish sandwich, coleslaw and tater tots.
Rummage sale at senior center
Kelso Senior Center members are holding a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 and 12 at the center, 108 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.
Patrons can fill a provided bag for $5.
SON holding two-day sale
A sale sponsored by the Sons of Norway lodge takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 and 12 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.
Items for sale include quilts, jewelry, pottery, aprons, glassware, dishes, table runners, dolls, yard art, furniture, plants, vintage collectibles and much more.
In addition, 10 vendors will offer other items for sale.
Craft demonstrations take place at 11 a.m. each day and the Breidablik Hus Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering sausage dogs, chips and Norwegian cookies for lunch for $5 per person.
Winlock library fundraiser set
The Friends of the Winlock Library are holding a book sale fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. June 17 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18 in the library storage room, 300 N.E. First St., Winlock.
Sales are by donation. Change cannot be made.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Money raised will support the Winlock Timberland Library at 322 N.E. First St.
Summer reading program begins
The Summer Reading program at the Longview Public Library begins June 17.
The program is for readers of all ages. Advance registration is open at longviewlibrary.beanstock.org for the program sponsored by the Longview Library Foundation.
The library challenges readers to set personal or family daily reading goals and log each day the goals are met. Readers who log reading time for 30 days between June 17 and Aug. 15 will receive a “finisher’s prize,” according to a press release from the city of Longview.
Everyone receives a prize for signing up for the program. Babies, children and teens also win prizes at 10 and 20 days of logged reading time.
Besides the online reading challenge, the library will host online and in-person events including story times, crafts and book clubs. Visit longviewlibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LongviewPublicLibraryWA for details.
Register children for kindergarten
Full day kindergarten registrations are being accepted in the Longview Public Schools system.
Skills learned in kindergarten include the fundamentals of reading, writing and math, which form the basis for literacy, according to a flyer.
Residents can visit longviewschools.com to enroll online or call the school in the residential area where they live.
Columbia Heights Elementary, 360-577-7461; Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary, 360-575-7502; Kessler Elementary School, 360-575-7541; Mint Valley Elementary School, 360-575-7582; Northlake Elementary School, 360-501-8700; Olympic Elementary School, 360-575-7087; Robert Gray Elementary School, 360-575-7331; or St. Helens Elementary School, 360-575-7362.