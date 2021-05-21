Vouchers for seniors available
Senior Farmers’ Market vouchers for eligible senior citizens will be distributed through the mail.
The voucher program is paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by Lower Columbia CAP’s Senior Nutrition Program in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington.
To qualify, seniors must be at least 60 years old (55 if Native American or an Alaska Native Elder) with a monthly income of $1,986 or less if single ($2,686 or less in a two-person household) and a resident of Washington.
The application for the vouchers can be picked up at the CAP office building at 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. A box with the applications is near the doors off CAP’s 12th Avenue parking lot and are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for the next several weeks.
Directions on how to return the application to the CAP office are attached to the applications.
Vouchers will be mailed to the eligible senior citizens starting the week of June 14. This year, there are 414 vouchers available for Cowlitz County worth $40 each to be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets from June through October.
For 360-762-3111 or 360-261-6240.
Lelooska gathering hall, museum open
The Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center’s museum and gathering hall are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people are allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people are allowed in the gathering hall at one time.
Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website.
People are encouraged to mark their calendars for the third Saturday of June, July and August for special events on the center’s grounds, including the fur trade cap set up in the new Outdoor Education Area. More details will be announced as they become available. To reserve a time to attend, visit lelooska.org/event-registration/.
People interested also can donate to the foundation which is a nonprofit 501© 3 organization that relies deeply on support, volunteers and donations from the community. To donate, visit lelooska.org/donate/.