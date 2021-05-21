Vouchers for seniors available

Senior Farmers’ Market vouchers for eligible senior citizens will be distributed through the mail.

The voucher program is paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by Lower Columbia CAP’s Senior Nutrition Program in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington.

To qualify, seniors must be at least 60 years old (55 if Native American or an Alaska Native Elder) with a monthly income of $1,986 or less if single ($2,686 or less in a two-person household) and a resident of Washington.

The application for the vouchers can be picked up at the CAP office building at 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview. A box with the applications is near the doors off CAP’s 12th Avenue parking lot and are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for the next several weeks.

Directions on how to return the application to the CAP office are attached to the applications.

Vouchers will be mailed to the eligible senior citizens starting the week of June 14. This year, there are 414 vouchers available for Cowlitz County worth $40 each to be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets from June through October.