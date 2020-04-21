Gardeners offer online workshops
Member of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering two online workshops via Zoom.
Encouraging Shrubs to Bloom takes place from noon to 12:30 p.m. today (April 21). Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss how to encourage shrubs to bloom. She also will discuss common problems that limit plant growth and how to resolve those problems.
The 20-minute presentation will be followed by a question and answer period.
From noon to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, Master Gardener Karen Adams will lead Painting With Plants.
The workshop is designed for children 6 to 16 years old. Adams will discus how to use plants, including grass, dandelion, daffodils, violas, dry and rotten wood and charcoal to make green, yellow, orange, purple/blue, brown and black paints.
Both programs can be accessed on-line by Zoom or by calling in by phone.
To register for the free programs, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
FFA offers drive- through plant sale
Members of the Kelso High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) will hold a drive-through plant sale from 10 am. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 23 and 24, next to the greenhouse behind the high school, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.
The sale is being held as a drive through event because of the school closures due to COVID-19.
Mixed flower flats and mixed garden vegetable flats will be sold 12 plants per flat for $20 per flat. Hanging baskets are $25 each and succulents are $5 each.
Attendees ca pull up next to the greenhouse, place their orders and the plants will be loaded into the vehicles.
Checks, Visa, Mastercard and Discover cards are the only forms of payment accepted. Organizers will not accept cash.
All money raised will benefit the school’s FFA program.
Online fundraiser benefits students
Members of the Rainier Junior/Senior High School chapter of Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society have an online fundraiser set up to help raise money for the school chapter.
Magazines, gift cards, cookie dough, jewelry, decorations and more can be purchased and 40 percent of every purchase goes to the chapter.
To buy products, visit https://bit.ly/2CjiXKn.
Runners offer scholarship
The Cowlitz Valley Runners are offering a $500 scholarship to a high school senior in the class of 2020 in Cowlitz County and have extended the scholarship deadline because of COVID-19 and an issue getting the group’s new website up and running.
Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least three years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, service and athletic accomplishments.
Scholarship checks will be mailed directly to the recipients’ colleges.
Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).
Applications can be found on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz or students can last year’s form found on the group’s old website at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com. Students also are welcome to type their answers from the form on white print/copy paper.
Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to cvrunclub@gmail.com. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, May 15.
For details, call scholarship chairman Dave Vorse at 360-749-6242.
Get a digital library card
Digital library cards are being offered by the Longview Public Library for Longview residents.
Residents can visit the library’s catalog at https://longcat.polarislibrary.com/, then click on “log in” in the upper right corner of the page, then follow the “register now” link and follow the prompts to fill in the following required information: name (first, last), address (residential, mailing address can be added later), email address, phone number (and carrier if text notifications are desired), a user name, a password (can be anything but is recommended using the last for digits of phone number as a pin. The library can reset passwords, but can’t remind residents what their passwords are.)
Once the info is provided, click “submit” to receive a temporary bar code. Residents can use the bar code or username to log into their library accounts, but will not yet have access to digital resources until after the library staff checks the applications and assigns permanent bar codes for full digital access. Residents will receive an email with their bar code that allows them full access to the online databases, downloadable books and the online Lynda.com site for learning.
When the library reopens, the digital cared can be converted to a full access card with photo identification and a signed application by visiting the library.
For details or questions, send an email to chris.skaugset@ci.longview.wa.us.
— The Daily News
