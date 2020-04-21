Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least three years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, service and athletic accomplishments.

Scholarship checks will be mailed directly to the recipients’ colleges.

Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).

Applications can be found on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz or students can last year’s form found on the group’s old website at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com. Students also are welcome to type their answers from the form on white print/copy paper.

Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to cvrunclub@gmail.com. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, May 15.

For details, call scholarship chairman Dave Vorse at 360-749-6242.

Get a digital library card

Digital library cards are being offered by the Longview Public Library for Longview residents.