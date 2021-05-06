Fundraiser held on Tuesdays
The Longview Eagles/Relay for Life bingo fundraiser takes place every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Eagles, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.
Doors open at 4 p.m. The public is invited. Specials will be offered each week and nightly prize drawings along with a 50/50 pot drawing take place.
According to information submitted to The Daily News, the more nights people play in a month, the better the chances are to win the monthly drawing.
In addition, the kitchen is open as well as the bar.
Literacy materials ready for preview
High school social studies instructional materials are available for public preview from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays starting Monday through May 14 at the Longview School District Administration building, 2715 Lilac St., Longview.
For details, call 360-575-7009.
Quilters meet via the Zoom platform
Members of the Clark County Quilters are meeting via the Zoom platform through June.
At the May 13, meeting Lea McComas’ topic is “Driving in the Dark: My Journey in Fiber Art.” McComas spent years living and teaching abroad. Her journey has taken her from traditional quilting to art quilts with many side trips along the way, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
People interested in attending the virtual meeting are asked to request the link by sending an email to ccq-info@clarkountyquilters.com.
Details about the Guild are online at clarkcountyquilters.com.
General meetings are held the second Thursday of every month. Meeting participants are asked to log on at 6:45 p.m. for a brief conversation and are invited to stay on the meeting after the speaker is done for a show and tell time, announcements and more.
The membership free for the group is $40 per person per year. When the group meets in person, meetings include a speaker, opportunities to work on quilts for charity; and participation in the Mystery Quilt, Secret Pal, Fat Quarters an other monthly activities.
Through the guild’s outreach program, sewing and quilting skills are taught to the public. In addition, members hold two quilt shows a year, the QuiltFest Northwest and the Featured Artist Show (scheduled for Oct. 21-23) and the Featured Artist Show (set for Spring 2022).
The Clark County Quilters group was formed in 1974 and is a non-profit 501©3 organization based in Vancouver.
R.A. Long class of ’51 reunites
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1951 are planning their 70-year class reunion set to take place Sept. 10 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Charlotte at 360-423-0795, Gaynor at 360-636-2527 or Gloria at 360-425-6527.
Missing classmates are Janet (Dejaeger) Dalton, Pat (O’Connor) Faison, Robert Fredrickson, Doris (Jacques) Jackson, Jean (Jones) Pittman, David Foley, Joann (Alman) Seifert, Shirley (Rimkus) Falconer, Joann (Peterson) Swanson, Tony Krivanek, Beverly (Conger) Pittman, Nancy (Bailey) Gardiskis, Larry Duffy and Carl Cagnat.
R.A. Long class of ’71 reunites
Members of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 are planning their 50-year class reunion set to take place July 23 and 24 at the Kelso Red Lion.
A few classmates are missing. Anyone with information on the classmates listed below is asked to call Came (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502 or send an email to dcshill@hotmail.com.
Missing classmates are Shelley (Briggs) Coleman, Timothy Cook, Nancy (Diefenbach) Young, Robert Doran, Wayne Ellis, Karen (Graichen) Arnold, Jackie Hayes, Robert Huff, Dennis Johnson, Marie Kelley, Nancy LaBerge, Charles LaPray, Pat McKnight, Anne Minthorn, Cherie Paradise, Saeu Preecha, Tony Sanchez, David Smith, Mark Tannel and Lecia Willard.