People interested in attending the virtual meeting are asked to request the link by sending an email to ccq-info@clarkountyquilters.com.

Details about the Guild are online at clarkcountyquilters.com.

General meetings are held the second Thursday of every month. Meeting participants are asked to log on at 6:45 p.m. for a brief conversation and are invited to stay on the meeting after the speaker is done for a show and tell time, announcements and more.

The membership free for the group is $40 per person per year. When the group meets in person, meetings include a speaker, opportunities to work on quilts for charity; and participation in the Mystery Quilt, Secret Pal, Fat Quarters an other monthly activities.

Through the guild’s outreach program, sewing and quilting skills are taught to the public. In addition, members hold two quilt shows a year, the QuiltFest Northwest and the Featured Artist Show (scheduled for Oct. 21-23) and the Featured Artist Show (set for Spring 2022).

The Clark County Quilters group was formed in 1974 and is a non-profit 501©3 organization based in Vancouver.

