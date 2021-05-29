Groups can use Kelso Senior Center

Although the Kelso Senior Center is closed to the public and rentals are not accepted at this time, associated groups are allowed to use the building as long as current COVID-19 protocols are followed, according to the senior center newsletter. The center is located at 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

For bingo, guests will enter their names and phone numbers on a sign up sheet. Play will be on the paper card packets for $5 per pack. Attendees are asked to bring their own daubers, but daubers will be available to buy for $1 each. They also should bring their own lunches, beverages and snacks because the kitchen is closed. No coffee or hot water will be provided.