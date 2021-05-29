Groups can use Kelso Senior Center
Although the Kelso Senior Center is closed to the public and rentals are not accepted at this time, associated groups are allowed to use the building as long as current COVID-19 protocols are followed, according to the senior center newsletter. The center is located at 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.
The board may choose to modify the schedule at its June 10 board meeting.
For bingo, guests will enter their names and phone numbers on a sign up sheet. Play will be on the paper card packets for $5 per pack. Attendees are asked to bring their own daubers, but daubers will be available to buy for $1 each. They also should bring their own lunches, beverages and snacks because the kitchen is closed. No coffee or hot water will be provided.
For details, call the senior center at 360-232-8522.
The schedule
June 1
- : 7:30-9:30 a.m. round dancing.
June 3
- : 6:30-10:30 p.m. Bridge Club; vaccination required.
June 7
- : 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club; vaccination required.
June 10
- : 9:30 a.m., Kelso Senior Center Association board meeting.
June 11 and 12
- : 9 a.m.-2 p.m., rummage sale; masks required.
June 13
- : 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grace & Truth City Church members meet.
June 14
- : 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club; vaccination required.
June 15
- : 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bingo; masks required.
June 17
- : noon, Kiwanis club meeting. 6:30-10:30 p.m., Bridge Club; vaccination required
June 19
- : 5-8:30 p.m., Cowlitz Coin Club meeting.
June 21
- : 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club; vaccination required.
June 22
- : 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bingo; masks required.
June 24
- : 6:30-10:30 p.m. Bridge Club; vaccination required.
June 27
- : 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grace & Truth City Church members meet.
June 28
- : 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club;
- vaccination required.
- 6-7:30 p.m., Brookhollow residents meeting.
June 29
- : 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bingo; masks required.
Garage, yard sale guidelines
The city of Longview is reminding residents garage sales are regulated activities even though they don’t require a permit.
Garage sales, estate sales, yard sales and/or moving sales are allowed within city limits without a permit if they abide by the following requirements:
- Each sales event is limited to four consecutive days, and goods must be removed from public view between sales. Residents may host sales at their homes for up to 20 days total per year.
- Sales may operate only between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No merchandise may be offered that isn’t owned or used by the people hosting the sale.
- No more than four residences may combine merchandise at the sale.
- Garage sale signs may not be placed more than six blocks or 2,400 feet from the sale site, within the right-of-way without the adjoining property owners’ permission, within the right-of-way along a state route (such as Ocean Beach Highway, aka, State Route 4; First and Third avenues; Industrial Way; Tennant Way; etc.). Signs are not allowed on utility poles, trees, medians or other devices in the public right-of-way.
- Sale signs may be put up two days before the event and must be removed within 24 hours after the event ends. Failure to do so can result in a civil fine.
For details, call the city Code Compliance Division at 360-442-5093 between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Rotary club offers yearly flag program
Rotary Club of Longview members offer a “Freedom Flags” subscription as a fundraiser for the group.
For $50, club members will place an American flag at Longview residents’ homes on Presidents Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day.
Money raised goes toward the group’s charitable projects including scholarships, park improvement projects and more.
For details or to order a subscription, visit longviewrotaryflags.com.