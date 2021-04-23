AARP offers free tax preparation

AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) volunteers are available for free tax preparation help on Fridays through May 14 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

People wanting help preparing their tax returns are asked to go the library parking lot between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays to receive a same-day appointment.

Because the public is not allowed in the library Fridays, taxpayers are to remain in their cars while their tax returns are prepared. Volunteers will take the documents to the volunteers in the library. The tax preparers and the taxpayers will communicate by cellphone or through the volunteers in the parking lot.

Required documents taxpayers should bring are a Social Security card or a statement for everyone listed on the tax returns, photo identification, all required tax documents (W-2 and 1099 forms, etc.), a voided check if wanting direct deposit for a refund or direct debit for taxes due. Deposit slips are not allowed for direct deposit.

Taxpayers should plan on spending at least an hour in the library parking lot while their returns are being prepared. There are no restrooms available to the public.