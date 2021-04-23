AARP offers free tax preparation
AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) volunteers are available for free tax preparation help on Fridays through May 14 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
People wanting help preparing their tax returns are asked to go the library parking lot between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fridays to receive a same-day appointment.
Because the public is not allowed in the library Fridays, taxpayers are to remain in their cars while their tax returns are prepared. Volunteers will take the documents to the volunteers in the library. The tax preparers and the taxpayers will communicate by cellphone or through the volunteers in the parking lot.
Required documents taxpayers should bring are a Social Security card or a statement for everyone listed on the tax returns, photo identification, all required tax documents (W-2 and 1099 forms, etc.), a voided check if wanting direct deposit for a refund or direct debit for taxes due. Deposit slips are not allowed for direct deposit.
Taxpayers should plan on spending at least an hour in the library parking lot while their returns are being prepared. There are no restrooms available to the public.
In addition, if the AARP Foundation decides the COVID-19 risk is too high, the service will be discontinued until case numbers improve in Cowlitz County.
Applications for scholarship due
Scholarship applications are available from the American Association of University Women Cowlitz County Branch for the 2021-2022 school year which begins in the fall of 2021.
One $500 scholarship will be awarded to a female resident of Cowlitz County who has completed two years of college and who will be entering either her junior year or senior year as a full-time student at an accredited college.
The winner will be chosen based on scholarship, leadership and community involvement/life experience.
Applications are available by sending an email to Sharon Watt at slwatt@earthlink.net or by calling 360-225-2294.
Completed applications must be postmarked by April 30.
LV Senior Center plans activities
The Friends of the Longview Senior Center recently announced the center is open and are holding activities.
People do not have to be a member to attend the activities. Lunch is not being offered at this time, but attendees can bring their own lunches.
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Face shields are available for people who have issues with regular masks.
Membership fees are $20 per person per year or $30 per couple per year. A lifetime membership is $250.
For details, call the center at 360-636-0210.
The schedule
April 25
- : 1-2:15 p.m., dance to the music of the Boursaw Brothers; $5 per person.
April 26
- : 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
April 27
- : 9 a.m., line dancing; 10 a.m., board meeting; 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing; 12:30-1:45 p.m., entertainment; 3 p.m., karaoke; 4-6 p.m., wood carvers.
April 28
- : noon, bingo.
April 29
- : 9 a.m., line dancing; 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing; 12:30-1:45 p.m., entertainment by Ray Mann.
April 30
- : 9 a.m., line dancing; 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing; 12:30 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., bunco.
Gardeners offer online workshops
Members of the Cowlitz County Washington State University Master Gardeners are offering free online workshops via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Class attendees must have a Zoom account and can sign up for one at zoom.us.
To join the classes, visit https://wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756066320. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320#. Password: 12345.
For help or details, email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or call him at 360-577-3014, extension 3.
April 27
- : noon, Seed Saving. WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will explain how to gather and store seeds for the next year and beyond.
April 28
- : 6 p.m., Growing Vegetables. WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss what to do in the vegetable garden to plan and prepare it for planting. Attendees will learn when to plant, how to get an early start and what it takes to maintain healthy plants to get a great harvest.
Register for free fall risk webinar
A free fall risk webinar offered by Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park takes place online through April 30.
The online assessment is designed to guide participants through a series of questions to evaluate strength, flexibility and balance, which decrease as people age, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
To help reduce risk, participants will be emailed an in-depth breakdown of their results along with a list of fall risk tools and resources.
To take the free assessment, visit FallRiskAssessment.com.
For details, call 360-575-1778.
SON members plan activities
The following Sons of Norway events take place at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.
The public is welcome to attend and learn about the lodge and its activities. Attendees are asked to use the back door. Masks are required.
May 1
- : 10 a.m.-noon, members will be selling fresh Norwegian waffles four for $5, Swedish pancakes (crepes) five for $5, Butikk items as marked and garage sale items at $3 per bag.
May 5, 12, 19 and 26
- : 1-3 p.m., garage sale, $3 per bag.
May 15
- : 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sons of Norway Syttende Mai celebration (Norway’s Constitution Day) with drive through dinners available: $10 for potato soup, sandwich (egg salad or ham and cheese) and three Norwegian cookies. Must make reservations by April 30, for pickup time and pay with cash at time of pickup. Call Terri at 360-430-5621 to reserve a dinner.
June 11 and June 12
- : 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Collectible and Artisan Market. Tables available for rent at $20 for a 6 foot table or $25 for an 8-foot table for both days. Set-up takes place June 10 at 2 p.m. For a registration form and details, call SON President Nancy Harris at 360-423-2769.
Runners offer scholarship
The Cowlitz Valley Runners are offering a scholarship to a high school senior in the class of 2021 in Cowlitz County. The $500 scholarship will be distributed in equal increments each quarter/semester of the first year of the student’s college attendance.
Applicants must have participated in track and/or cross country on a high school team for at least three years. Other criteria for consideration includes character, academic achievement, service and athletic accomplishments.
Scholarship checks will be mailed directly to the recipients’ colleges.
Completed application packets must include the application, most recent high school transcripts and letter(s) of recommendation from running coach(es).
To receive an application, send an email to info@cowlitzvalleyrunners.com. Students also are welcome to type their answers from the form on white print/copy paper.
Mail completed applications to Cowlitz Valley Runners, P.O. Box 1304, Longview, WA 98632. Applications also can be scanned and emailed to cvrunclub@gmail.com. Applications must be postmarked by May 1.
April 30 deadline for scholarship
Members of the Chi-Cowlitz Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization of women educators, are offering a scholarship/grant-in-aid to a female high school senior in Cowlitz County going into the education field.
Applications for the $500 Pat Sawyer Memorial Scholarship/Grant-In-Aid are available from high school counselors and on the Chi Chapter’s website at www.dkgchiwa.weebly.com.
Complete criteria and mailing information is included on the applications, which must be returned by April 30.
For details, call Anne at 360-425-6400 or check the chapter’s website.