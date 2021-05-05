Two classes start at Parents Place

Two classes start this month at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.

Children in Between

: 9 a.m.-noon May 8. Class meets the Washington state requirements for a four-hour parenting class on the effect of divorce/separation on children. The fee is $40. No scholarships or child care is available. Parents are welcome to bring infants who can walk.

Active Parenting, the First Five Years

: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, starting May 20 for four weeks. Class is for families raising children from birth to 5 years old. The fee is $20 per week or $25 per week if attending with a co-parent. A workbook is available for $15, that is beneficial, but not required. No child care is available.

More information can be found at parentsplacelv.org or by searching for Parents Place Updates on Facebook. To register, call 360-414-9212.

Kelso Garden Club plans plant sale

Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 at the Tim-Wa Mobile Home Park, 1965 West Side Highway, Space 37, Kelso.