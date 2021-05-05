Watch a movie in YMCA lot
Friday Night Flicks, a drive-in movie experience takes place in May in the parking lot of the YMCA of Southwest Washington, 766 15th Ave., Longview.
Movies begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. The parking lot opens at 7:45 pm. Audio will be accessible via FM radio signal.
To watch the movies is free and on a first-come, first-served basis until the parking lot capacity is reached.
Fibre Federal Credit Union sponsors the films presented by the YMCA, Bicoastal Media, the PEAK 98.3 and Rocket 107; and Longview Parks and Recreation.
The schedule
May 7
- : “The Princess Bride.”
May 14
- : “The Avengers” (original).
May 21
- : “Star Wars: A New Hope” (original)
Rummage sale at senior center
A rummage sale fundraiser takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 at the Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock.
Money raised will support the center which now is opening.
Two classes start at Parents Place
Two classes start this month at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.
Children in Between
- : 9 a.m.-noon May 8. Class meets the Washington state requirements for a four-hour parenting class on the effect of divorce/separation on children. The fee is $40. No scholarships or child care is available. Parents are welcome to bring infants who can walk.
Active Parenting, the First Five Years
- : 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, starting May 20 for four weeks. Class is for families raising children from birth to 5 years old. The fee is $20 per week or $25 per week if attending with a co-parent. A workbook is available for $15, that is beneficial, but not required. No child care is available.
More information can be found at parentsplacelv.org or by searching for Parents Place Updates on Facebook. To register, call 360-414-9212.
Kelso Garden Club plans plant sale
Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 at the Tim-Wa Mobile Home Park, 1965 West Side Highway, Space 37, Kelso.
Signs will be posted to follow from the entry way of the park to the location of the plant sale that includes houseplants, annuals, perennials, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and seeds. Some yard art and used pots also will be for sale.
All sales are cash only and will be reduced to 50% off after 2 p.m.
Money raised from the sale will support various club projects held throughout the community including the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special projects such as the Blue Star Maker to be placed at Tam O’Shanter Park.