Car show set for June 18
A car show takes place starting at 1 p.m. June 18 at Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park, 605 Broadway, Longview.
The event is free for the public to attend. Car owners are invited to show their cars. The registration fee is $10 and incudes lunch. Money raised from the registration fee will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Trophies will be awarded to the Best of Show and Residents Choice.
Some cars already registered include a 1939 Ford Coupe, a 1959 Chevrolet Impala, a 1955 Chevrolet, a 1933 Ford Coupe, a 1941 Dodge Business Coupe, a 1972 Jeep Commando and a 1949 Chevrolet Deluxe owned by Pat Smith of Longview, who said his father in law bought the vehicle in 1966.
Smith said he immediately had it painted and put in a new interior.
“Fifty-five yeas later it has the same paint and interior and is always stored in the garage,” Smith is quoted in a press release from Prestige Senior Living.
The car’s original warranty, with the owner’s name on it, was found in the glove compartment by Smith, he said saying “I got online, found his phone number and gave him a call.” The owner, Edmund Casey, told Smith he owned the car for seven years.
Smith said during the 10-year period from the time Casey sold the car and Smith’s father in law bought it, he doesn’t know who owned it.
“Not bad for a car 72 years old.”
Smith takes the ‘49 to cruises and car shows and said he enjoys talking to people and sharing stories.
People interested in participating in the June 18 show, should send an email to Nikkole atnnagle@prestigecare.com or call her at 503-440-3347.
Summer reading starts in Cathlamet
The summer reading program via the Cathlamet Public Library begins June 16 with three challenges for readers.
The Cathlamet 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is for children up to 5 years old. The Cathlamet Summer 2021: Tales and Tales, Animal Books for Kids is for children 5 to 15 years old. Children can earn prizes as they log reading minutes, review books and attend events. The Cathlamet 2021 Reading Challenge is for children 15 years old through adults and runs through the end of the year. Readers will earn tickets they can apply to a drawing for their choice of a Kindle, a quilt or other items.
Registrations are being accepted for the programs partially sponsored by the Blanche Bradley Memorial Library Foundation at cathlamet.beanstock.org.
Readers are challenged by library staff to set personal or family daily reading goals and log each day the goals are met. Readers also may log their reading minutes or books read by downloading the free Beanstock app.
In addition to the online reading challenges, the library is sponsoring in-person outdoor story times and crafts for children 5 to 15 years old from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 16 to Aug. 4 at Erickson Park on Columbia Street. It is requested a parent or guardian accompany the children at the events.
For details, visit the library’s website at cathlamet.lib.wa.us, search for Cathlamet Public Library on Facebook or call 360-795-3254 between 2 and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
KHS class of ’51 plans luncheon
Members of the Kelso High School class of 1951 are invited to the group’s 70th reunion luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 22 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
Attendees can order off the menu at the no-host lunch.
RSVP to Darlene Michels Goodman by calling 360-425-6828.