Car show set for June 18

A car show takes place starting at 1 p.m. June 18 at Prestige Senior Living Monticello Park, 605 Broadway, Longview.

The event is free for the public to attend. Car owners are invited to show their cars. The registration fee is $10 and incudes lunch. Money raised from the registration fee will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Trophies will be awarded to the Best of Show and Residents Choice.

Some cars already registered include a 1939 Ford Coupe, a 1959 Chevrolet Impala, a 1955 Chevrolet, a 1933 Ford Coupe, a 1941 Dodge Business Coupe, a 1972 Jeep Commando and a 1949 Chevrolet Deluxe owned by Pat Smith of Longview, who said his father in law bought the vehicle in 1966.

Smith said he immediately had it painted and put in a new interior.

“Fifty-five yeas later it has the same paint and interior and is always stored in the garage,” Smith is quoted in a press release from Prestige Senior Living.

The car’s original warranty, with the owner’s name on it, was found in the glove compartment by Smith, he said saying “I got online, found his phone number and gave him a call.” The owner, Edmund Casey, told Smith he owned the car for seven years.