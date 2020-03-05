Here is an example of a recent story. This particular act of kindness ran as a Letter to the Editor on Jan. 29.

Rings a bell

On a recent Sunday after church, I shopped at Safeway on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

After getting home and putting the groceries away, I realized my wedding ring was missing.

We returned to the church to look for the ring and stopped back at Safeway. The lady at the customer service area returned my ring.

I am thankful to employees and customers - anyone who might have turned my ring into customer service.

Kay Busack

Longview

Apply for off-campus class

Applications for Kelso School District off-campus programs — firefighter/first responder, health care professional, police officer — for the 2020-2021 school year are available in the Career Center at Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; and at all area high school counseling offices.

The classes are open to juniors and seniors in all Cowlitz County high schools.