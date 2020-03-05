Watch a movie and eat a meal
The public is invited to watch a health-related movie and eat alight plant-based meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Castle Rock Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7531 Old Pacific Highway N., Castle Rock (off exit 49).
People interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Wanda by calling 360-967-2165.
Seniors plan casino trip
The Friends of the Longview Senior Center offer a bus trip to the Red Wing Casino in Olympia the first Thursday of every month. The next trip is scheduled for March 5.
If the first Thursday falls before the third of every month, the trip will be moved to the second Thursday.
The bus leaves the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., at 9 a.m. on bus trip days and arrives back at the senior center by 5 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person. A sign-up sheet is at the senior center. Attendees can pay when the sign up.
For details, call the senior center at 360-636-0210.
Free prom, ball dresses
Angel Closet, a ministry of Valley Christian Fellowship, provides free formal dresses and accessories for winter balls and proms to high school girls in Longview, Kelso and surrounding communities.
The dress shop, at 1811 Washington Way, Longview, has changing rooms and dresses in all sizes and styles.
Upcoming giveaways are from 3 to 6 p.m. March 6, March 27, April 17, May 1 and May 29; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7, March 28, April 18, May 2 and May 30.
For details, call Angel Closet at 360-747-7178 or search for Angel Closet on Facebook.
SON members plan activities
The following Sons of Norway events take place at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.
The public is welcome to attend and learn about the lodge and its activities.
• March 6: 5 p.m., pizza and movie night with a short general meeting.
• March 7: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Norwegian Waffle & Swedish Pancake Breakfast. Menu includes ham, scrambled eggs, a choice of Norse waffles or Swedish Pancakes, coffee and juice. The cost is $8 per person.
• March 28: lefse making class. People interested in learning how to make the Norwegian treat are asked to call Terri Carter at 360-430-5621 by Tuesday, March 24. The class is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $5 per person.
Find a furry pet to adopt
The local non-profit animal rescue group Rescued Paws will have animals available for adoption from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Petco, 200 Triangle Center, Longview.
All animals have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have been microchipped.
Attend March 7 wedding event
The Big Day Wedding and Event Expo presented by Specialty Rents takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview.
Brides, their families, friends and wedding planners can connect with local vendors who provide wedding services and products.
Attendees can shop, receive some complimentary samples, see a fashion show and participate in drawings for prizes.
Admission is $5 per person. Parking at the site is free.
For details and to register, call Longview Recreation at 360-442-5400 or visit www.mylongview.com.
FOWCL plan a book sale
Friends of Woodland Community Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday,
Attend ninth annual creation conference
The ninth annual free Foundations of Life Creation Conference takes place from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Friday, March 6, and from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Castle Rock Christian Church, 542 Huntington Ave. S., Castle Rock.
Attendees will learn about aliens, climate change, archaeology, giants and more. Children 5 to 11 years old can experience a Time Lab adventure.
People interested in attending the free conference are asked to RSVP online at FoundationsConference.org for an opportunity to get resource table (books and videos) coupons.
, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Woodland Community Center, 782 Park St., Woodland (across from Woodland Middle School and next to the Woodland Community Library).
Because of the large number of books available, patrons on both days will be able to fill one of the library's bags for $8. This includes many children's books.
Money raised will go toward library activities and support of a future library.
For details, call the library at 360-225-2294.
Ski club celebrates 85th anniversary
The Longview Ski Club is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year and members of the club invite the public to the celebration of a social time and potluck starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview. The entrance to the church hall is in the back alley.
The celebration includes showing old movies, slideshows of the club's history from 1935 and slideshows from a variety of ski trips club members have taken.
Former members and family members of former members also are invited to share their stories and photos. In addition, people interested in joining the club are welcome.
People interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling Kathy at 360-636-4267 or Jane at 360-636-2846.
Buy antique, vintage items
The Friends of Skamokawa’s Antique and Vintage Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 6-8, at the River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway), Skamokawa.
Money raised benefits the River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall.
For details, call 360-795-3007 or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com or visit friendsofskamokawa.org.
Craft, bake sale fundraiser set
A craft and bake sale fundraiser takes place form 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the United Methodist Church, 5 Vista Park Road, Skamokawa (at the Vista Park entrance).
Create art from books for auction
Another set of Art Speaks Volumes, Altered Book Workshops with Susan Supola take place in the auditorium of the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Art Speaks Volumes is a program where people of all ages are invited to make altered books for a silent auction to be held May 2. All money raised form the auction will provide funding for the library's special needs including the Koth Art Gallery, Northwest Voices and the youth summer reading program.
At the workshops, attendees will learn how to create works of art out of used books for an auction set for May 1 to benefit programs at the library.
Dates and workshops
• Wednesdays, March 11: 6-8 p.m., Hands On; limited to 15 people.
• Wednesday, April 15: 6-8 p.m., Problem Solving and Hands On; limited to 15 people.
Basic materials will be provided. Registration is required. Sign up sheets are available at the main desk in the library.
The workshops are sponsored by the Longview Library Foundation and The Friends of the Library.
Attend worship service, supper
An evening worship service followed by a soup supper to celebrate the Lenten season looking toward Easter takes place at 6 p.m. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2900 Parkview Drive, Longview.
For details, call Pastor Megan Filer at 360-577-8240.
Eagles plan St. Pat’s dinner
A St. Patrick's Day dinner for Longview Eagles members and guests starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Eagles club, 1526 12th Ave., Longview.
The meal includes corned beef and cabbage or ham, carrots and red potatoes. The cost is by donation.
Jim Steel will provide musical entertainment after the dinner until 11 p.m.
For details, call at 360-425-1444.
VFW breakfast fundraiser set
Cowlitz Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary No. 1045 is hosting a fundraising breakfast open to the public from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the VFW Hall, 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
The menu includes eggs cooked to order, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, toast, coffee, orange juice and water.
The cost is $6 per person. The public is welcome.
Money raised from the breakfast will go to the VA Fisher House in Vancouver, for families of veterans and military service members who are hospitalized at the Portland Campus acute care hospital or who are residents of the Vancouver division Community Living Center (CLC) or Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (RRTP).
Free Teen Tuesdays
Free activities for middle and high school age students take place during Teen Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 24 at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Snacks and supplies are provided at the free events. A library card is not required and students do not have to sign up for the events.
For details, call 360-442-5300.
The remaining schedule
• March 10: Game Night
• March 24: Movie Night, open to all ages
Learn to start and plant seeds
Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardener Alice Slusher will lead a workshop on starting seed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Ave., Longview (on top of the dike south of the Hall of Justice).
She will guide class attendees through the planting medium and how to plant the seeds, as well as discuss timing, proper lighting and waterng techniuqes.
Each participant will prepare and take home a flat with seeds they select.
The class is limited to 30 participants. The fee is $5 per person. Attendees must register and pay for the class in advance.
For details or to register, call Carlee Dowell at 360-577-3014, extension 0; or send an email to DowellC@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
Attend a dinner, movie info night fundraiser
The public is invited to dinner and a movie plus an information night and fundraiser to benefit Royal Family KID taking place Tuesday, March 10, at the Roxy, 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees can purchase dinner form Double J's Food Truck.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://CampMovieDinner.BrownPaperTickets.com/.
Genealogical group meets
"Family Search" is Joan Enders' topic at the 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, meeting of the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society in the dining room of the Somerset Retirement Apartments, 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview.
Visitors are welcome.
In other news, a volunteer is available to help with research from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in the genealogy section at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Learn about estate planning
Castle Rock attorney Chris Roubicek will discuss the importance of estate planning at a free seminar at noon Thursday, March 12, at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.
Roubicek will go over the transfer of nontitled property, which can include furniture, photos, books, dishes, tools, jewelry, etc. At the program sponsored by the Washington State University Extension Office, attendees will learn about decision options, including initiating discussions, determining distribution options and setting ground rules for transferring nontitled property.
For details call Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3; or send an email to garyf@wsu.edu.
Fundraiser benefits RJSHS history club
A fundraiser to benefit the Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Panda Express, 500 Triangle Shopping Center, Longview.
A portion of the food sales (20%) for the evening will go to the club. People who order online should enter 310782 in the promo code box during the online checkout procedure.
For details or a flyer, contact history club adviser Andrew Demko at andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us.
Free internet class in Kalama
A free Effective and Safe Internet Research class tales plat from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 14, in the Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St., Kalama.
For details, call the library at 360-673-4568.
Twilight in Kalama
Students of the Kalama High School and Middle School invite the public to join them from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, for a Twilight in Kalama event at Kalama High School, 548 China Garden Road, Kalama.
The cost is $10 per person.
Tours around the school's "Twilight" filming locations will be held. The movie will be shown and vendors will be selling their wares.
Free community talk at library
Mayumi Tsutakawa is the guest speaker at a free community talk on Washington's Undiscovered Feminists from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the auditorium at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
American sign language interpreters will be provided.
Tsutakawa, a member of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, will present five Pacific Northwest "woman warriors" in the arts and journalism from the past century whose stories are inspiring, according to a press release from the city of Longview.
The women include pioneering photographer Imogene Cunningham, black American jazz musician Ruby Bishop, Chinese American artist Priscilla Chong Jue, leftist journalist Anna Louise Strong and Native American linguist Vi Hilbert.
Tsutakawa is na independent writer and curator who has focused on Asian/Pacific American history and arts.
She received a master of arts degree in communications and a bachelor of arts degree in East Asian Studies from the University of Washington. She is co-editor of "The Forbidden Stitch: Asian American Women's Literary Anthology," which received the Before Columbus Foundations' American Book Award.
Dance to the Senior Moments
The public is invited to dance to the music of the Senior Moments from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday,
Acting scholarships available at LCC
Scholarship auditions take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, on the Lower Columbia College Center Stage Theater on the LCC campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview.
People interested in applying for an acting scholarship should prepare a one-minute monologue and bring a resume. People interested in technical theater scholarships should prepare a resume of production experience.
Email Betsy Richard at brichard@lcc.ctc.edu to set up an audition/interview.
, at the Moose Lodge, 921 Washington Way, Longview. Doors open at 6 p.m.
People do not have to be a Moose member to attend.
The cost is $10 per person at the door or in advance with tickets available at the Longview Senior Center, 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Money raised goes to the senior center.
For details, call Lois or Jana at the senior center at 360-636-0210.
Free estate planning
A free Estate Planning Question and Answer Session takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Brian Bault, an estate planning attorney with Walstead Mertsching will lead the informational session open to the public.
Attendees will learn how to protect their assets, designate beneficiaries and how to pass their belongings on to family members or other people.
For details, call the library at 360-442-5300 or visit www.longviewlibrary.com.
Register for kids’ LEGO competition
Children ages 5-12 are invited to join the Children's LEGO Build Competition during the Saturday and Sunday, and 22, Home, Garden and Leisure Show at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. The show is sponsored by the Lower Columbia Contractors' Association.
The competition takes place March 21 and features two age groups, 5- to 8-year-olds and 9- to 12-year-olds.
Advance registration is required. The deadline to register is Thursday, March 12. Only 16 spots are available per age group. Forms are available by calling 360-425-8820. Parents also can pick up an advance registration at the LCCA office at 1015C Vandercook Way, Longview.
Sign in begins Saturday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m. for the younger children for the 11 a.m. competition; and at 1:30 p.m. for the older children for the 2 p.m. competition.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.
The competition is made possible by sponsors Specialty Concrets and KLOG, KUKN, The Wave.
The LCCA Home, Garden and Leisure Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Expo Center.
Admission is $2 per person or two cans of food.
For details about the show, call 360-425-8820.
Help clean up South Kelso
A South Kelso Community Clean Up Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Calvary Chapel parking lot, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
Waste Control will provide two large drop boxes in the parking lot.
Several neighborhood churches are sponsoring the event and also will go to people's doors who cannot make it to the drop off site.
In addition, organizers recommend bringing a donation of a canned food item that will be distributed in the community through the South Kelso FISH distribution site.
Dinner show benefits Hospice
Tickets are available for the High Step Dance Academy Hospice Benefit Dinner Show scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
Award winning dancers from the academy will perform. A buffet style dinner will be available. A silent auction will be held and people can purchase raffle tickets for raffle drawings. Raffle tickets will be sold before the show at the Expo Center.
Tickets are by assigned seating. The cost is $40 per person. Tickets are available between 4 and 6 p.m. Mondays Mondays through Thursdays at the High Step Dance Academy office, 3303 A Washington Way, Longview; or by calling the academy at 360-636-0669. The last day to buy tickets is Wednesday, March 18.
All money raised goes to the Hospice Children's Bereavement Program.
Model train lovers gather
The Longview Kelso and Rainier Model Railroad Club's Spring Swap Meet and Train Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the southwest corner of the Three Rivers Mall, 351 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso.
Door prizes will be awarded every half hour. Many train layouts will be on display including Circus Model Builder displays and other layouts (O scale, HO scale and N scale) from the LKR club.
HO scale, and DC and DCC test tracks will be at the show.
On-site food also will be available.
General admission is $5 per person. Children younger than 12 years old will be admitted free with a paid adult.
About 200 tables are available for vendors. The cost for an 8-foot table is $20. Vendors are asked to bring their own table covers. Set up takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 20, and from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21.
For details, including info on paying for table rentals, call Rich at 360-431-5790 or send an email to Kmann_98632@yahoo.com.
Kelso Garden Club meets
Members of the Kelso Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Central Christian Church, 401 Crawford St., Kelso.
At 11 a.m., Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will present a program on "Native Plants and Flowers That Attract Pollinators."
The public is invited.
For details, call Linda at 360-431-2233 or Sarah at 360-431-4168.
Attend a quilt show in Ilwaco
Members of the Peninsula Quilt Guild will present their 25th Annual Peninsula Quilt Guild Exhibition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 20-22, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St. S.E., Ilwaco.
More than 100 quilts by guild members will be on display in three galleries in the museum.
Various quilting demonstrations by guild members, such as paper piecing, hand quilting, applique and more take place throughout each day of the three-day event.
Attendees will have the opportunity to win a prize quilt. Raffle tickets, at $1 each, will be sold during the show. The drawing takes place the afternoon of Sunday, March 22. The winner does not have to be present to win.
Money from the ticket sales will go to various charitable organizations on the peninsula and in Pacific County.
Admission to the quilt show is free.
FOLK holds a book sale
Members of the Friends of the Library at Kalama (FOLK) are holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, in the City Council Chamber at the Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St., Kalama.
For details, call the library at 360-673-4568.
Altrusa offers three scholarships
Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso has three scholarships available to college students.
The Altrusa International Scholarship for Technical Education Students is available to students attending Lower Columbia College during the 2020-2021 school year. The $1,000 scholarship is for a student in a two-year technical program in the trades, manufacturing or industrial fields.
The $1,000 Jane Kalahan Smith Scholarship is for a student who has an interest in the sciences, who has completed studies at LCC and who will attend a college or university for the 2020-2021 school year.
The $1,400 Altrusa International Scholarship is for a student attending LCC during the 2020-2021 school year and is renewable for up to three additional consecutive years provided the student shows proof of satisfactory academic progress.
Application forms are on the Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso Facebook page and are available from high school counselors.
Complete criteria is included on the applications which must be sent to Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso and postmarked by Friday, March 20.
Recipients will be notified by mail.
Apply for a scholarship
A scholarship for students going into the health field is available from the Beta Sigma Phi City Council of Longview-Kelso.
The yearly scholarship is given in honor of Mauine Tatham and all of the deceased Beta Sigma Phi members. A student may receive the award a maximum of two years.
To apply fir the $250 scholarship, students must be residents of Cowlitz, Lewis or Wahkiakum counties in Washington; or Columbia County in Oregon.
Applicants must show a financial need and a sincere intent to reach their health field goals. A student awarded the scholarship in a current year may apply for one additional year.
The application must include a copies of official transcripts, two letters of recommendation and an essay from the applicant explaining why he or she is interested in the health field.
Application forms are available at area high school.
The application deadline is March 23. They should be sent to Diane Whitten, 574 Beebe Road, Castle Rock, WA 98611.
Suffragette Tea set for March 21
Members of the Cowlitz County Democratic Women are celebrating the 100th year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at the annual Suffragette Tea taking place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave., Longview.
Live Voices will perform "Hear My Voice: Bringing to Life the Struggle of Women in the U.S. to Attain the Vote," winner of the Governor's Arts and Heritage award, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
The menu and food are by Grant and Sherri at the Monticello.
A silent auction takes place and a dessert dash will be held.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be bought in advance online an the Cowlitz County Democratic Party web site at http://cowlitz.wa-democrats.net/suffragette-tea/.
Register for free family programs
Free eight-session Strengthening Families programs for parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays (March 26, April 2, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14 and 21) at Journey Christian School, 95 Garden St., Kelso.
The classes are limited to five to 12 families. Dinners each night will be provided along with supervised 4-H activities for children 3 to 9 years old.
The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together and build family strengths through games and fun. Parents will build an understanding of teens/pre-teens through a dozen parenting tools. Youngsters will develop skills for peer pressure, stress management and positive relationships; and will engage in fun, hands-on activities.
The program is sponsored by the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Service.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, March 24.
For details or to register, contact coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or sfpwsucowlitz@hotmail.com. In person visit the WSU extension office at 1946 Third Ave., Longview or visit the office at Journey Christian School.
Soup Off set for March 27
The 2020 Soup Off fundraiser to raise money for the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts' Eloise Pepper Arts Education Fund takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.
At the event, restaurants compete with their best, most delicious soup, according to the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts website. The theater is the event host.
Bruce Farquhar will provide the entertainment.
The cost is $65 per person and includes entertainment, appetizers, beverages and a sampling of the soups.
A silent auction also will be held along with a dessert dash and a Raise the Paddle event.
To purchase tickets, visit www.columbiatheatre.com.
Retirement party for Ed Cutright
A retirement party for Ed Cutright of Cutright Supply takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Chinese Gardens, 1071 15th Ave., Longview.
Learn how to grow berries
Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Master Gardeners Alice Slusher, Tarcy Morgan and Anne Wolff are offering free classes on how to successfully grow strawberries, blueberries and raspberries Saturday, March 28, at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Ave., Longview (on top of the dike just south of the Hall of Justice).
The class on raspberries starts at 9:30 a.m. The class on strawberries starts and 10:30 a.m. and the class on blueberries starts at 11:30 a.m.
Attendees will learn what varieties grow well in the local area, how to plant the berries and how to take care of them to ensure a successful crop.
The cost is $5 per family per class. The fee will be collected at the door.
Dor details, call Carlee Dowell at 360-577-3014, extension 0; or send an email to DowellC@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
Free grief support group begins
Walk Through Grief, a free six-week grief recovery class takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 31 in the James Avery Grief Center 1000 12th Ave., Longview. A trained grief recovery specialist will lead the group where people will have the opportunity to process grief caused by a loss of a loved one.
According to a press release from Community Home Health & Hospice, the program creates a safe environment in which old beliefs about grief are examined and attendees will receive new tools to complete unresolved emotions that may still be causing them pain.
Advance registration is required.
For details or to register, call 360-703-0300 or send an email to griefsupport@chhh.org.
Apply for free garden bed
Community members interested in possibly receiving a free raised garden bed at their home can submit an application for the opportunity to get one.
The Home VEG (Vegetable Educational Garden) program began in 2012 to promote vegetable gardening in Cowlitz County.
Ten people will be selected to have a 2- by 4-foot raised bed built for them that includes soil and seeds. People who receive a raised bed also will be assigned a mentor to answer their gradening questions. The beds will be placed at the homes in May.
Applications are due March 30 for the program sponsored by the Washington State University Master Gardeners of Cowlitz County. They can be downloaded from http://extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/mg/raised-bed-giveaway/. Applications also can be secured by calling Gary Fredricks at 360-577-3014, extension 3, or via email at garyf@wsu.edu.
Library, WordFest offer writing series
The Longview Public Library is partnering with WordFest to offer an eight-week series of writing workshops open to the public.
Led by Alan Rose, the workshops take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 30 and continuing through May 18 in the library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.
Topics include character development, plotting, settings, dialogue and more.
Although the workshops are free, registration is required. To register, call or email Elizabeth Partridge at the library at 360-442-5321 or elizabeth.partridge@ci.longview.wa.us.
Workshop participation may be limited depending on interest. As a result, registration will be on a first come, first served basis.
For other activities held at the Longview Public Library, visit www.longviewlibrary.org.
For details on WordFest, visit www.alan-rose.com.
Community Foundation offers scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington's 2020 scholarship program.
The foundation manages 68 scholarships established by donors, organizations and businesses. The scholarships support students at various levels of their education and within specific fields of study, such as the arts or engineering, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Deadlines for applications vary by scholarship, with a majority closing on March 31. Students interested in learning more and applying can visit www.cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships.
In 2019, $749,644 in scholarship money was awarded to students. The average scholarship was for $2,630.
The awards were distributed to 247 students, which included high school seniors, undergraduates, graduates and other students, such as students attending technical and K-12 private schools.
Nearly 70 of the students are attending college at southwest Washington institutions such as Clark College, Lower Columbia College and Washington State University-Vancouver.
To learn more about the foundation, visit www.cfsww.org.
Flea market starts April 3
Grace Lutheran Church Ladies Guild members are holding a Spring Flea Market from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the church, 2725 Dover St., Longview.
The Cowlitz Free Clinic will benefit from the sale.
For details, call Maggie Berrymannat 360-577-1801.
Want your art in D.C.?
Friday, April 24, is the deadline for Southwest Washington high school students to submit art for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.
The contest is for high school students in ninth through 12th grades who attend school in the state's 3rd Congressional District.
The winner's artwork will be displayed for one year in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.; and the winner and a guest will receive free airfare to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The second- and third-place winners will be nvited to display their art work in Herrera Beutler's congressional office.
About the competition
• Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and four inches deep, and should weigh no more than 15 pounds. These measurements include the frame.
• Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional art work includes paintings (oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc), drawings (colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels and charcoals. It is recommenced the charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed), collages (must be two dimensional), prints (lithographs, silk screens, block prints), mixed media (use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.), computer-generated art and photographs.
• Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution; and may not violate U.S. copyright laws.
• Artwork should be submitted to jhb.cac@gmail.com via a photo with a student release form.
• Entries will be evaluated by a blue ribbon panel of judges from counties within the state's 3rd Congressional District.
For official rules and regulations along with student release forms, contact Carson Coates at carson.coates@mail.house.gov or 360-695-6292.
Rainier Revisited coming in April
The annual Rainier Revisited: A Living History, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Beaver Homes Grange, 31105 Beaver Homes Road, Rainier.
Members of the Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club will host the event, a living history re-enactment of Rainier and local history set in 1853.
Admission is one can of food or a donation for HOPE.
Fundraiser, silent auction is May 3
A Royal Tea party fundraiser and silent auction to benefit Royal Family KIDS takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Youth & Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview.
Princesses and superheroes will make a special appearance. Tables will have themes from stories and movies. Guests 13 years old and younger are invited to dress as their favorite characters. Tea and treats will be available. Members of the Luminary Dance Academy will perform. Other activities include face painting, crafts and a fashion show. Photo opportunities will be available along with autographs.
Tickets are $27 and are available online at www.CowlitzCounty.RoyalFamilyKIDS.org. No tickets will be available at the door. Tickets can be purchased through Saturday, April 18, or until all tickets are sold.
Early bird pricing takes place through March.
Money raised will benefit the Royal Family KIDS summer camp and mentor club for abused and neglected children in the local foster care system.
For details or ticket information, visit www.CowlitzCounty.RoyalFamilyKIDS.org or call 917-225-7352.
Living History programs set
Reservations are being accepted for evening Living History performances at the Lelooska Foundation, 165 Merwin Village Road, Ariel.
According to the Lelooska Foundation website, the Living History performances are set in the fire-lit replica of a Kwa’kwaka’wakw ceremonial house and consist of dramatic narrative and dance presentations of traditional Northwest Coast ceremonial masks.
Chief Tsungani and the Lelooska Family dancers bring each mask to life with song and dance.
The performances also are open to school groups, but because of the length of the performances, they are not recommended for students younger than in second grade.
The grounds open at 5:30 p.m. along with the Lelooska Museum. The performances start at 7 p.m. May 9 and June 13.
Reservations are necessary.
The cost is $14 per person for adults and $8 per person for children 12 years old and younger.
To reserve tickets, call 360-225-9522. Payments also can be made online at https://bit.ly/2InusR6.
Fall prevention class offered
A STEADI fall prevention workshop takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the YMCA of Southwest Washington, 766 15th Ave., Longview.
Sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington, the workshop is for senior citizens or family caregivers who want to protect their loved ones from falling.
Topics include recognizing and reducing risk factors, making the home safe, talking with health care providers about related medical factors, mobility devices that can help prevent falls and make getting around easier, and how medications and chronic conditions might increase the fall risk.
To register , call 360-501-8399 or 1-800-682-2406.
Donations needed for yearly program
Each year the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies and volunteers from other job fields put together the Every 15 Minutes program to take a proactive step in educating Cowlitz County teens of the dangers of drinking and driving, states a press release from the sheriff's office.
The two-day program combines classroom education with real-life stories and the people who experienced them, including officers, teachers, parents and more.
The program will be presented during the 2020 prom season at Kalama, Woodland and R.A. Long high schools.
Anyone who can donate time, food items or money for the program is asked to call the program coordinator at 360-577-3092.
Details about the program can be found at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/sheriff.
For details, call Mary at 360-425-0426.
Send us your kindness stories
The Daily News is starting a new feature on tdn.com and Facebook called "Rays of Sunshine"; stories about random acts of kindness from around the community that can be shared with TDN readers.
Please send your stories to frontdoor@tdn.com, attention "Rays of Sunshine." Be sure to include a phone number for verification purposes.
Here is an example of a recent story. This particular act of kindness ran as a Letter to the Editor on Jan. 29.
Rings a bell
On a recent Sunday after church, I shopped at Safeway on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.
After getting home and putting the groceries away, I realized my wedding ring was missing.
We returned to the church to look for the ring and stopped back at Safeway. The lady at the customer service area returned my ring.
I am thankful to employees and customers - anyone who might have turned my ring into customer service.
Kay Busack
Longview
Apply for off-campus class
Applications for Kelso School District off-campus programs — firefighter/first responder, health care professional, police officer — for the 2020-2021 school year are available in the Career Center at Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso; and at all area high school counseling offices.
The classes are open to juniors and seniors in all Cowlitz County high schools.
Students contemplating entering any of the three career fields are encouraged to apply. They will have the opportunity to experience real work environments and could earn college credit.
For details, call 360-501-1838 or send an email to denise.prescott@kelsosd.org.
Project Read tutors needed
Volunteer tutors are being sought for the adult literacy program, Project READ.
Program coordinators are seeking people who can commit to two hours per week during regular Longview Public Library hours — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays — to help other adults improve their literacy skills.
Anyone who is 18 years old or older, has graduated from high school or received a GED is qualified to help.
Coordinators can work around each volunteer's schedule. Volunteers are asked to make a six-month commitment, but are welcome to make a longer commitment.
Volunteer tutors are matched with adult learners to work one-on-one in the library.
Teaching materials, resources, direction, tutor training and ongoing support are provided by the library.
Training is on the computer and is self-paced at home or in the library.
For details, call Elizabeth Partridge at 360-442-5321.
Be a youth ambassador in Germany
Applications are being accepted for the ASSE International Student Exchange Congress-Bundestag Scholarship Program to Germany for the 2020-2021 program year.
The U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag (parliament) have co-sponsored the program since 1983.
As youth ambassadors of the U.S., Congress-Bundestag students share their life and culture with their German hosts and build greater understanding of the U.S. and its diversity, according to a press release from the ASSE.
Applicants must be between 15 and 18 1/2 years old at the start of the program (Born between Feb. 1, 2001, and Aug. 1, 2005) and be a high school student with a 3.0 or higher grade-point average.
An online pre-application is available at www.USAGermanyScholarship.org. Oce the pre-application is completed, students will be emailed with further instructions regarding the final application.
For details, visit www.asse.com, call 800-733-2773 or send an email to asseusawest@asse.com.
Rent senior center hall
The main hall at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso, is available for rent by the public.
The cost is $35 per hour.
For details or to rent the hall, call 360-232-8522.
Rainier teens hold fundraiser
An online fundraiser is being held to benefit the Rainier Junior Senior High School History Club.
People can purchase magazines such as People, All You, TIME, Sports Illustrated and more at up to 85 percent off. Or, get exclusive offers on Restaurant.com.
Every purchase made earns the club up to 40 percent of the sale.
To participate, visit https://bit.ly/2YLuA7I.
For details, call Andrew Demko, History Club adviser, at 503-556-4215.
Host families, representatives sought
Local host families are being sought by ASSE International Student Exchange Programs for male and female students from a variety of countries, including Spain, Germany, Thailand, Denmark, Portugal, South Korea, France and Norway, to name a few.
Couples, single parents and families with and without children living in the home are encouraged to be hosts and can choose to host students for a semester or for the entire school year.
Each ASSE student is fully insured, has pocket money for personal expenses and expects to contribute to his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles, according to a press release from ASSE.
Local area representative also are needed to recruit and screen potential host familis and potential United States students interested in studying abroad. Representatives supervise the exchange students living in their community, organize activities with the students throughout the year and provide support to host families, students and schools. Area representatives receive a stipend for each student placed and supervised.
People interested in obtaining details about becoming a host family or an area representative should call 800-733-2773, send an email to asseusawest@asse.com or visit www.host.asse.com
Sponsors wanted for Rainier Revisited
Individuals or organizations interested in being sponsors for the 10th annual Rainier Revisited in April 2020 are encouraged to contact Rainier Junior/Senior High School History Club adviser Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215.
Sponsors names will be included on flyers and other publicity material.
Make-A-Wish seeks volunteers
Make-A-Wish of Alaska and Washington needs volunteers in Longview.
The local organization "creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," according to a press release.
Volunteers help children identify their wishes and help bring them to fruition.
People interested in volunteering should call Colleen Cramer, volunteer coordinator, for Make-A-Wish Alaska and Longview at 206-623-5300 or email her at ccramer@akwa.wish.org.
Resource for veterans open at LCC
The Lower Columbia College resource for veterans is open in a more centrally located space that provides a central point of access for vets on the campus at 1600 Maple St., Longview.
The resource center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in Room 115 of the Student Center.
Among the services provided are advice, peer to peer counseling, individual tutoring, biweekly study groups, and referrals to college and community resources.
Also provided at the center is a quiet, controlled and confidential environment where vets can connect with each other.
Road to Recovery program needs drivers
Drivers are needed in Cowlitz County for the Road to Recovery program to drive cancer patients to appointments.
Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their car so patients can receive treatment. Drivers also provide encouragement and support.
Volunteers must be 18 years old or older, have a valid driver's licenses, proof of automobile insurance, a safe and reliable vehicle, access to a computer and the internet, and pass a criminal background check and a driving record check.
Drivers can arrange their own schedules and can commit as many or as few hours as their schedules allow. Free training is provided.
Volunteer coordinators also are needed to schedule the requested rides and can work from any location convenient for them.
For details, call 1-800-227-2345.
Kelso Senior Center needs volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help staff the front desk; to work in the kitchen; and to organize and/or help with activities such as bingo at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.
Anyone interested in volunteering should drop by the senior center or call 360-232-8522.
— The Daily News